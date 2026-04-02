While Pam Bondi stepped into the national spotlight as Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General, her partner, John Wakefield, stole a moment of the show himself, unintentionally. The businessman became an overnight sensation following a humorous endorsement from the President-elect during her 2025 swearing-in ceremony, only for that comment to resurface.

Trump jokingly remarked on Wakefield's appearance, noting that he 'looks too good' to stand next to, solidifying Wakefield's status as a figure of public curiosity. Wakefield has remained a constant figure by her side, often seen supporting her during high-stakes political events.

Who Is John Wakefield?

John Wakefield is far more than just a face in a political crowd; he is a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in high-level finance. He had a bachelor's degree in English from the College of Charleston and an international business degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

He is the Executive Vice President of Ellison Development, a real estate firm specialising in acquiring, developing, and constructing mixed-use, residential, and commercial projects. He was also the founding principal of Varner Wakefield Equity Partners based on his LinkedIn profile.

Wakefield previously worked as a banker. He served as a commercial banking relationship manager and wealth strategist at SunTrust Bank and also worked at Wachovia Bank for two years.

He described himself as someone who is 'always motivated to get the job done and drive results by energising others.' Additionally, he is optimistic and aims to create a safe environment for his colleagues.

'I am a hands-on leader who remains personally and actively involved in the execution of organizational strategies and I have a strong ability to sell ideas through passionate yet clear and concise communication,' he added.

Only a little is known about Wakefield's personal life. However, his Instagram bio revealed that he is a father of three.

Trump: Pam Bondi's 'Very Handsome Husband'

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Pam Bondi and John Wakefield reportedly started dating in 2017, after her high-profile romance with Greg Henderson. Wakefield is visible on Bondi's social media, but their most prominent moment as a couple occurred during her 2025 swearing-in ceremony as Attorney General. Bondi served as Attorney General until 2 April 2026.

Donald Trump took the stage and, momentarily, shifted the focus to the man standing beside the appointee by complimenting his appearance. 'I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband. I hate being around him. He looks too good,' Trump said of Wakefield. 'He's been a tremendous factor with Pam and just a beautiful relationship.'

Trump's remark quickly went viral, sparking interest in the man who seemed to intimidate the POTUS with his looks. Wakefield took the banter in stride, remaining a composed figure throughout the ceremony.

However, despite the president's use of the word 'husband,' the couple is not officially married. However, the moment served as a public testament to their long-term partnership.

From Brief Marriages to a Large Age Gap Engagement

Before finding stability with Wakefield, Bondi's personal life was marked by several high-profile relationships and short-lived marriages. She was first married to Garret Barnes from 1990 to 1992. Then, she married Scott Fitzgerald in 1997, but their marriage also ended in divorce in 2002.

Bondi later made headlines for her engagement to Greg Henderson, a businessman who was 15 years her senior. The age gap between the two was a frequent topic of discussion in Florida social circles at the time. Despite the rumoured lavish destination wedding ceremony in the Cayman Islands in 2012, the couple said they were never married.

Bondi's previous romances eventually paved the way for her current relationship with Wakefield. Unlike her past experiences, her partnership with the equity founder has been characterised by its longevity and public stability. Today, they remain one of the most talked-about couples in the new administration's inner circle.