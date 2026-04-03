President Donald Trump's latest speech about the US-Iran conflict drew heavy backlash from Democratic Party critics.

Democratic lawmakers unleashed sharp criticism against President Donald Trump following his 1 April 2026, primetime update on the Iran conflict. 47-year-old congressman Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran, led the charge by deconstructing the POTUS' 'pathetic address.'

'The president is senseless. He's senile and he's downright sleepy,' he said per the Irish Times. 'I mean, it was a pretty pathetic address that just showed how weak and clueless he is.'

'Real-World' Consequences of Trump's Iran Rhetoric

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Moulton emphasised the urgency of the international crisis, something that could quickly escalate based on Trump's response. The congressman warned that the president's performance has real-world consequences.

'It would be almost comical if the stakes were not so high, but the stakes are incredibly high, and that's why this is so dangerous for us and for our troops,' he added.

Moulton pointed out alleged mixed messaging in Trump's statements about the conflict, including his efforts to push for a new agreement after he 'bragged about ripping Obama's deal' meant to restrict Iran's nuclear program, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

'He obliterated [Iran's] nuclear programme just months ago, but now we apparently have to bomb them for another two to three weeks to accomplish that same goal,' added the congressman.

POTUS' Iran Strategy Questioned

Moulton claimed the President was disingenuous for enforcing regime change after insisting that it was 'never in the cards.' 'The truth of the matter is, he did get regime change. He replaced an 86-year-old in failing health,' he said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 'with a relatively vibrant guy in his 50s who's more hardline,' referring Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Khamenei's 56-year-old son.

Has there ever been a more rambling, disjointed, and pathetic presidential war speech?



Donald Trump’s actions in Iran will be considered one of the greatest policy blunders in the history of our country, failing to articulate objectives, alienating allies, and ignoring the… https://t.co/3An0nd3h1y — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 2, 2026

Democratic party cohorts echoed Moulton's sentiments, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called Trump's address 'rambling, disjointed, and pathetic.' 'He is completely unfit to be Commander-in-Chief and the whole world knows it,' he wrote on X.

'Donald Trump's actions in Iran will be considered one of the greatest policy blunders in the history of our country, failing to articulate objectives, alienating allies, and ignoring the kitchen table problems Americans are facing,' Schumer asserted.

Trump's 'Vile, Evil' Comments About Iran as a Nation

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari condemned Trump's threat to bring Iran 'back to the Stone Ages, where they belong' as a 'vile, horrifying, evil' way to talk about a country of 90 million people. Her remarks highlighted the dehumanising rhetoric directed at Iran's civilian population during Trump's 20-minute address from the White House's Cross Hall.

Since the president’s speech an hour ago, oil prices are up $5 a barrel and stock market futures are down 1%.



Going to be a wild night on Truth Social.



And I’m still not sure what the hell he said. — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) April 2, 2026

Congressman Jim Himes pointed out that oil prices had increased £3.78 ($5) a barrel in the hour since Trump's speech ended, adding, 'Going to be a wild night on Truth Social. And I'm still not sure what he said.' The immediate market reaction saw Brent crude surge nearly 5% to £80 ($106) a barrel, with Asian stock markets sliding.

Trump claimed the 'core strategic objectives' of the US-Israeli military operation were 'nearing completion' after a month of aggression, projecting the operation would last another two to three weeks. The speech largely reiterated his recent Truth Social posts, which included his repeated threats to bomb civilian infrastructure like power plants and oil facilities.