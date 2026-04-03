President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday in Washington, capping months of mounting frustration over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and failure to secure indictments against his political enemies. The move, confirmed by Trump on his social media platform, underscores a familiar pattern in his administration where once-favoured lieutenants like Bondi, Steve Bannon and James Comey have been unceremoniously dumped after White House clashes.

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Bondi had been a staunch Trump ally, praised by him as 'loyal' just weeks ago, but sources close to the president say she never fully delivered on his demands for swift justice against foes like former FBI Director Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Eight people familiar with White House deliberations told NBC News that Trump grew 'more and more frustrated,' viewing her as someone he liked personally but who failed to 'execute on his vision.' A heated confrontation between them at the White House last week sealed her fate, though details remain murky.

Trump announced the dismissal himself, writing that Bondi 'faithfully served' and oversaw a 'massive crackdown' on crime that sent murders 'plummeting to their lowest level since 1900.' He named Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as her interim replacement, calling him a 'very talented and respected Legal Mind' already confirmed by the Senate on a 52-46 vote. Bondi, who travelled with Trump to the Supreme Court on Wednesday for arguments in the birthright citizenship case, had no immediate comment; the Justice Department stayed silent too.

Pam Bondi Joins Long Line of Trump Loyalists Sacked Over Disputes

This isn't isolated chaos; Trump's orbit has long been a revolving door for loyalists who fell from grace after internal rows. Take James Comey, booted as FBI Director in 2017 amid the Russia interference probe. Trump publicly slammed his handling of Hillary Clinton's emails, turning what was already a toxic tenure into one of the administration's most explosive sackings.

Rex Tillerson fared no better. The ex-ExxonMobil boss arrived as Secretary of State billed as a steady hand, only to be axed via tweet in 2018 over policy rifts, with Mike Pompeo sliding into the job. Jeff Sessions, Trump's earliest Senate backer, recused himself from the Russia investigation and endured endless Twitter barrages before resigning in 2018; Matthew Whitaker filled the Attorney General void temporarily.

John Bolton's stint as National Security Adviser crumbled under foreign policy clashes. Trump claimed he fired Bolton, who insisted he resigned; either way, their split was bitter, with Trump later decrying his 'strong disagreements.' Shorter fuses burned even faster: Anthony Scaramucci lasted 10 days as communications director before trash-talking in a New Yorker interview got him the boot.

Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's populist ascent, exited in 2017 after power struggles, later veering into public spats with the president. Mark Esper, Defence Secretary, was ousted post-2020 election over his reluctance to deploy troops against protests. Kirstjen Nielsen bowed out as Homeland Security Secretary in 2019 amid border policy infighting, while Reince Priebus, the first Chief of Staff, lasted mere months before John Kelly supplanted him amid reports of White House bedlam.

White House Frustrations Fuel Firings of Once-Trusted Allies

Beneath these dismissals lies Trump's impatience for results, especially now. Sources paint Bondi as distracted by the Epstein saga, unable to rally the Justice Department against adversaries. 'Failing to secure indictments is a problem for job security with the president,' a former White House official remarked. Trump himself vented last year in a deleted Truth Social post: 'Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements... 'same old story as last time, all talk, no action.' We can't delay any longer... JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!'

Allies echoed that gripe. 'The president wanted indictments against people he believes broke the law,' one said. 'There have been some, but that whole thing has not really gone anywhere.' Efforts faltered: cases against Comey and James were tossed after a judge ruled prosecutor Lindsey Halligan's appointment unlawful. A bid to indict six Democrats over a social media video flopped when grand jurors rejected it outright, citing First Amendment concerns.

Blanche, Trump's ex-personal lawyer who defended him in the New York hush money trial—where he was convicted on 34 felony counts—promised a clean sweep last week at CPAC. 'There is not a single man or woman at the Department of Justice who had anything to do with those prosecutions,' he declared. Lee Zeldin, EPA head and ex-congressman, was also in the mix for AG, but Senate confirmation loomed large.

Trump still praised Bondi publicly Thursday: 'Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person, and she is doing a good job.' Yet hours earlier, a confidant warned her exit was 'imminent.' As Blanche steps in, questions swirl over whether he'll deliver the vengeance Trump craves, or if more loyalists will tumble next.