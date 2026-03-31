A Cambridge, Maryland, homeowner has drawn widespread attention after viral videos appeared to show six Guatemalan immigrant workers being detained by ICE while working on her roof. Social media posts claimed she had called the authorities to avoid paying a £7,586 ($10,000) bill for the roofing project.

ICE, however, has denied any such tip-off, stating the arrests were part of a pre-planned operation. As of 31 March 2026, the woman is not facing felony charges despite the intense online speculation.

Viral Claims Spark Outrage

The episode occurred on 23 March when ICE agents descended on a property in the Eastern Shore town of Cambridge. Video recorded by a co-worker and shared widely online captured the moment agents instructed the men, who were finishing the job, to climb down from the roof.

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The workers, visibly distressed, could be heard accusing the homeowner of summoning the officers to avoid settling the bill. The footage spread rapidly on platforms including Instagram, where reels alleged the woman had waited until the work was nearly complete before acting to evade the bill.

Claims suggested she hired the crew through a company employing undocumented labour then used their immigration status against them. Such stories have resonated amid heightened national debates over immigration enforcement, with many users expressing outrage at what they saw as potential exploitation of vulnerable workers.

ICE Denies Homeowner's Involvement

Federal officials moved quickly to clarify the facts. In a statement, ICE said: 'This was a targeted enforcement operation, not a tip from a caller.' The agency explained that the action on 23 March was planned in advance and targeted individuals with existing immigration violations near Cambridge.

Of the six arrested, several had final orders of removal, which constitute a felony, and one had a previous conviction for illegal reentry. Agents noted the men initially resisted lawful orders before complying with the officers. This rebuttal directly contradicts the viral narrative that the Cambridge homeowner had initiated the contact to dodge payment.

Local news outlets have reported no evidence linking the woman to the tip, and she has reportedly been subjected to online threats following the circulation of her name in connection with the incident. The clarification has highlighted how quickly unverified claims can fuel public anger, even as official accounts differ sharply from social media reports.

Legal Questions Remain Unresolved

Maryland criminal law makes it a felony to obtain or attempt to obtain labour by threatening to report a person's immigration status. If the allegations had been substantiated, the homeowner could have faced serious charges for what some experts described as migrant exploitation and extortion.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council noted on the initial reports: 'Very serious and disturbing allegation about a homeowner calling ICE on people working on her roof to avoid having to pay them. While the facts aren't fully in yet, if the allegation is true it seems that this would be a felony under Maryland law.'

However, given ICE's position that no tip originated from the property, prosecutors have not pursued any case against the woman. No charges have been filed, and there is no indication of an active investigation into her conduct. The detained workers remain in custody, and the incident continues to underscore tensions in US immigration policy as the Cambridge homeowner ICE roof workers claims circulate online.