Public schools in Medford, Massachusetts will shut their doors on Good Friday, 3 April, after district officials said they could not find enough staff to operate safely, a last‑minute decision that has angered parents and carers who now face scrambling for childcare on what many assumed would be a normal school day.

The Medford district announced on Tuesday that all public schools would be closed on Good Friday because of staffing shortages. The move came just days before the holiday, despite Good Friday's date being fixed in the school calendar, and it immediately forced families to reorganise work shifts, childcare arrangements and holiday plans. Officials have not detailed the precise scale of the staffing problem, but have framed it as a shortage serious enough to make keeping schools open impractical.

Outside Brooks Elementary School on Wednesday, the disruption felt very real. Parents picking up their children were processing the news in real time, caught between sympathy for over‑stretched staff and irritation at the timing.

'We're lucky that we are a little flexible with our work, but I'm sure it was late notice for a lot of folks,' parent Alden Johnson told CBS News. 'I'm sure no one wanted it to happen this way, but everyone's doing their best. I think a little bit of planning in the future would go a long way.'

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Good Friday Closure Exposes Strain On Families

The news came after a slow build‑up of concern about how schools juggle religious holidays, staffing demands and legal requirements for the number of teaching days. Medford officials confirmed that the Good Friday closure will be offset by tacking an extra day onto the end of the academic year, pushing the final day of school to 25 June.

For some, that trade‑off feels lopsided. Working‑class families who rely on schools not just for education but for meals and supervision face a sudden gap on Friday that a late‑June extension does not meaningfully fix. The district, in a statement to local broadcaster WBZ‑TV, acknowledged the hit.

'We recognise that unexpectedly canceling school creates challenges for students and families, and we apologise for the impact this has caused, especially our families with young students,' the statement said.

The apology has not fully dulled the frustration. Jill Ayers, a nanny for a Brooks Elementary family, said her employers and others she knows felt blindsided.

'I think people are really, really frustrated,' she said. 'They could have made this decision a lot sooner. It's not something they just found out over the weekend, so I don't know why they are waiting until the last minute.'

That line cuts to the heart of the complaint. Good Friday is not a surprise event. Parents argue that if a staffing shortage was foreseeable, even in outline, the district owed them more warning. Officials have not publicly explained when it became clear that too few staff would be available, or whether earlier surveys could have flagged the issue.

District leaders have said they will review current policies and procedures linked to the school calendar and religious holidays. That sounds like bureaucratic housekeeping, but in practice it may mean tougher deadlines for staff to declare time off and clearer communication with parents well ahead of religious observances.

Divided Views Over Good Friday As A School Holiday

Not everyone in Medford sees the closure as purely negative. Some parents have welcomed the decision, not just as a safety measure but as a sign of respect for staff who wish to mark Good Friday.

'I'm very grateful that they're able to close it and give the teachers the chance to celebrate the holiday,' parent Sarah Kim said. 'I'm hoping that they can put that on the school calendar next year.'

That last remark points to a possible compromise: many families appear comfortable with schools closing on Good Friday, provided it is clearly signposted months in advance rather than dropped into inboxes at the eleventh hour.

Beyond Massachusetts, the picture is mixed. In Florida, the decision to recognise Good Friday is taken district by district, which produces an almost patchwork map of who is in class and who is not. According to published schedules, students in 49 of the state's 67 counties are off school on Friday 3 April, either for the day itself or as part of a longer Easter break. In counties such as Indian River and Pasco, Good Friday falls within a week‑long spring holiday running from 30 March to 3 April.

Eighteen Florida counties, however, will hold classes as normal on Good Friday, while in a handful of districts the day brings early dismissal rather than a full closure. That variety underlines how far the United States is from any national consensus on treating Good Friday as a de facto school holiday.

Good Friday in 2026 falls on 3 April, with Easter Sunday following on 5 April. In both Medford and Florida, officials stress that calendars are set locally by individual school boards, which must balance instructional time, exam dates, staff contracts and community expectations.