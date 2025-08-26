First Lady Melania Trump's recent announcement of the 'Presidential AI Challenge' was intended to inspire the next generation, but it seems to have instead sparked a wave of criticism online.

Her plan for an AI-focused initiative for young people has drawn sharp reactions, with many on social media quickly mocking the proposal.

From First Lady to Technology Leader

First lady Melania Trump spoke exclusively with the New York Post, unveiling her next official endeavour: leading the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge. Her goal is to encourage students and instructors to welcome AI and drive progress in the technology.

The First Lady hopes to forge a new public role as a tech leader, uniting her commitment to children's welfare with a forward-looking vision for technology. This is evidenced by her backing of the 'Take It Down Act,' which addresses AI-created deepfakes, and her collaboration on an AI-powered audiobook of her popular memoir, 'Melania.'

'Creating my AI Audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and risks this new technology brings to American society,' the first lady told The Post. 'In just a few short years, AI will be the engine driving every business sector across our economy. It is poised to deliver great value to our careers, families, and communities...,' she continued.

'Just as America once led the world into the skies with the Wright Brothers, we are poised to lead again —this time in the age of AI.'

What the Presidential AI Challenge Is All About

According to AI Gov, the Presidential AI Challenge aims to encourage young people and educators to develop original, AI-powered solutions to issues within their communities. It also hopes to build interest and proficiency in AI.

The initiative invites students and teachers from all backgrounds and skill levels to take part, to ignite a new wave of creativity as the US commemorates 250 years of independence and looks ahead to the next 250.

The Presidential AI Challenge will help cultivate interest and skills in AI technology among America's youth. By providing early instruction in using AI tools responsibly, the project will help demystify the technology and prepare students to become confident members of the AI-powered workforce, which will help our country reach new levels of scientific and economic success.

The Project's Official Backing

The initiative stems from a White House executive order from President Trump, titled 'Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education For American Youth.' Its goal is to encourage the next generation to harness the impending AI productivity powerhouse and help the country hold onto its global leadership in the field.

How the Competition Works

In this contest, teams of students from K-12 will be tasked with using a range of AI tools—such as large language models, robotics, computer vision, and neural networks—to resolve a local issue by building a phone application or website.

Winning teams will receive awards that include a Presidential Certificate of Achievement, Cloud Credits, and a $10,000 (£7418.55) cheque. State champions will be revealed next March, followed by a national final in June. The top-ranking teams will be invited to present their work at a three-day showcase in Washington, DC, with events at the White House.

'The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilise this emerging technology,' says Mrs. Trump.

'But this is only the beginning. It is essential that every member of our academic community, including our great educators, administrators, and students rise to this historic challenge with on-going curiosity, perseverance, and ingenuity,' she added.

Building on her work on the audiobook, dubbed Melania: The Audiobook, a video trailer for the memoir has been released on the official White House YouTube channel and Melania Trump's official X account.

Unpacking the Video

The official video, shared from the First Lady's account, introduces the new Presidential AI Challenge. In the footage, Melania Trump links her personal experience creating an AI-powered audiobook to the wider role she believes artificial intelligence will have in shaping society.

She highlights both the promise and the drawbacks of artificial intelligence, stating: 'Creating my AI audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and challenges this new technology brings to society.'

Framing the initiative as a national undertaking, she references past periods of American progress: 'Just as America once led the world in aviation and space, we must lead in the age of AI.' The video's final call to action portrays the Presidential AI Challenge as 'the first step in providing every child with the knowledge and resources to make use of this new technology.'

A Social Media Roasting

Instead of inspiring people, the announcement was met with ridicule in the comments section of her X post. The public reaction was filled with mockery about the shift from her AI-powered audiobook to a nationwide AI project. Adding to the commentary, the White House had disabled comments for the video on its YouTube channel.

One X user, for example, responded to the post with 'Here's my submission for the AI challenge,' accompanied by a modified meme of a baby-faced JD Vance, which featured a full head of curly hair rather than the original bald version.

In a different exchange, a commenter poked fun by asking Grok, '@grok is this video real or an AI?' Another person replied, 'Haters will say it's AI,' alongside a highly unrealistic AI-generated image of a muscular Donald Trump and Melania in a romantic sunset pose on a beach.

A Sudden, Unlikely Authority

Others suggested the announcement was more for show than for substance, with the First Lady's abrupt rise to a technology leadership role viewed as surprising and even comical.

The backlash underscored how a messenger can sometimes eclipse the message itself: what was intended as a serious academic competition was instead reduced to social media fodder.