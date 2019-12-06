When Mena Massoud beat out 2,000 actors to play the lead character in "Aladdin," it was expected that he would be piled under tons of film offers. However, Massoud has opened up about his struggle as an actor and explains that working in the industry after landing a role in a Disney movie is not a piece of cake.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the 28-year-old has revealed he has not landed a single audition since his work in "Aladdin" that was released in May. The native of Cairo, Egypt, played the titular character opposite Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie.

"I'm kind of tired of staying quiet about it. I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin," says Massoud, adding that while people believe "'he must have made millions and must be getting all these offers,' it's none of those things."

"I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out," the actor revealed.

Massoud believes he is "going to be overlooked and underestimated for a long time" because he is seen as a young actor, even though he had been working in the industry for a decade before "Aladdin."

"I'm an up and comer in the sense that I've been doing this for 10 years, but to a lot of people, Aladdin's the first thing they've seen me in. So I think I'm going to be viewed that way for a long time. I'm going to have to work at chipping away at that," the "Open Heart" actor said.

Massoud will next appear in Hulu's upcoming series "Reprisal," as the leading character Ethan Hart, however, he landed the part before he made his Disney debut.

Ethan Hart is about to get himself in some trouble. Friday. All episodes. @hulu. pic.twitter.com/VSmyCWCgl2 — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) December 5, 2019

"It's wild to a lot of people. People have these ideas in their heads. It's like, I'm sitting here being like, 'OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?' I'm not expecting you to be, like, 'Here's Batman.' But can I just get in the room? Can you just give me a chance? So, it's not always what you think," Massoud continued.