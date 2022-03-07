Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he "feels for Max" as all the talk has revolved around the controversial end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rather than his world title win. The Austrian has no doubt that the Dutchman deserves his title, but still remains frustrated with how it was snatched from Lewis Hamilton's grasp.

Michael Masi's decision to allow the race to restart on the final lap, after allowing just five cars to unlap themselves, gave Max Verstappen the opportunity to win the race. The Red Bull Racing driver, who was 11 seconds behind Hamilton before the late safety car, was able to close the gap on the Mercedes star and easily pass him with the aid of his fresh set of soft tyres.

The Silver Arrows were incensed and appealed the decision - but it was dismissed by the stewards. The FIA then held an inquiry, which has seen Masi removed from his position as the race director, and the events of Dec. 12 took precedence for most of the winter over Verstappen's historic maiden title triumph.

"I feel for Max," Wolff said in a new documentary about the Abu Dhabi GP drama on Sky Sports F1. "He merits the world championship... but there's only talk about Abu Dhabi."

Despite absolving Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, Wolff remains frustrated about the events that unfolded on the evening of Dec. 12. He remains adamant that Masi took matters into his own hands to help Red Bull claim the Drivers' championship. The Mercedes chief also believes the race director had a "bromance" with Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

"His decisions were wrong and I'm sure that he regrets them," Wolff states. "The FIA should have seen much earlier that there was a problem. There was a problem with the structure. There was a problem of personalities."

"Jonathan Wheatley has done his job. He's turned Michael Masi the race director, not only in Abu Dhabi but before, and probably Max owes him a lot."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Verstappen, however, are not on the same boat as they feel Masi was wronged. They have criticised the FIA's decision to sack the Australian, who they feel was simply doing his best in a high pressure situation.