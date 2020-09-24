Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed the names of the 14-man "Hamilton Commission" that he has formed in order to push for diversity in Formula One.

According to a statement, the group aims to identify "key barriers to the recruitment and progression of black people in UK motorsport" and providing "actionable recommendations to overcome them."

The BBC reports that Hamilton will lead the group with Dr Hayaatun Sillem, the chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The list of commissioners includes former sports minister Tracey Crouch, former McLaren F1 chief Martin Whitmarsh, Professor Alice Gast, the president of Imperial College London and Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

"Change isn't coming quickly enough and we need to know why," says Hamilton.

"This is why I wanted to set up the commission and I'm proud to be working with the Royal Academy of Engineering and our incredible board of commissioners to identify the barriers facing young black people to take up STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers in motorsport."

The Mercedes Formula 1 team painted their cars black this season, as a show of solidarity for Hamilton's cause. The six-time world champion is the first and only black Formula One driver in history. This season, following the protests brought about by the death of George Floyd in the United States, Hamilton has been more determined than ever to push for diversity in Formula One.

"In F1, our teams are much bigger than the athletes that front them, but representation is insufficient across every skill set - from the garage to the engineers in the factories and design departments," he said.

Despite launching the "We Race As One" campaign and a moment of unity to protest as drivers see fit at the start of each race, Hamilton believes that a more long term solution is needed. He is hoping that the Hamilton Commission will find a way to create concrete changes that would open the doors for more people of colour in motorsport.