Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are officially FC Barcelona teammates at least until June 30. Aguero made the move from Manchester City last week, and Messi is still officially a Barcelona player until the end of the month.

The pair could give a preview of what Barcelona fans could look forward to next season, if they line up beside each other when Argentina faces Colombia at 01:00 CEST on Wednesday. The childhood friends are representing their country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as well as in the Copa America which starts next week.

Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni has the opportunity to warm things up for the pair, who would be having the chance to get used to playing with each other again before regrouping at the Camp Nou. Of course, that also depends on whether or not Messi will actually sign a contract extension with Barcelona.

There is a chance that Aguero might not start on Wednesday though, owing to the fact that he arrived in Argentina later than the rest of the squad. It may be remembered that his former club, Manchester City, finished the season late after losing the UEFA Champions League trophy to Chelsea.. He then flew to Barcelona to complete his transfer before heading to the other side of the globe to join the national team.

Nevertheless, the pair will have many more chances to play together this summer, even if it does not happen tonight. The bigger question is if they will in fact become teammates at Barcelona once the summer is over.

Messi has reportedly reached an agreement with the club for a new two-year deal, but he has yet to sign the contract and no official announcement has been made. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident that the deal is done, but Paris Saint-Germain remains a thorn on his side.

The French club is dangling lucrative packages in front of Messi and a number of other big names, and other clubs in Europe are scrambling to find a way to stop them from snatching all the top talents.