Leo Messi had only just left FC Barcelona this summer, but talks about his possible return have started to float to the surface. According to losing presidential candidate Victor Font, the club should have been thinking of a way to bring the Argentine back as soon as it was clear that they could not hold on to him because of their financial issues.

Messi had openly stated that he fully intended to sign a new contract last summer even with a massive pay cut. However, even with that sacrifice, the club was unable to free up enough room in the salary cap to accommodate his new deal.

Now, Font thinks that Messi should be brought back in 2023, as soon as his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

According to Marca, there is a lot of clamour from "various circles" at the Camp Nou to make this happen. Current president Joan Laporta failed in his bid to keep Messi, even though he said it was his number one priority. Since Messi's departure, he has not spoken about finding a way to bring the Argentine back, and it is unclear if this is something that he has in his plans.

However, many believe that the arrival of new manager Xavi Hernandez may in fact bring the Messi situation at the top of the priority list. While Xavi himself has not said anything about it, he did say that he will rely heavily on the club's veterans now that he is in charge.

Xavi has a good relationship with Messi, having won numerous titles together while sharing the Camp Nou dressing room. There is no doubt that he has high regard for the Argentine, but it remains to be seen if he thinks it is a good idea to bring him back in two years or perhaps even sooner.

Messi's move to PSG has so far not lived up to expectations, with injuries keeping him from playing a significant number of matches. Reports have also emerged that PSG is unhappy with the player's decision to prioritise his national team duties over his club obligations.

At 34 years old, Messi is in the closing stages of his career. Realistically speaking, a comeback in 2023 will likely be more feasible if it was for a management or administrative role.

"I would love to be a sporting director at some point. I don't know if it will be in Barcelona or not, or if it will be something else," Messi said earlier this month in an interview with Sport.