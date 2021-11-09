Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is not happy that Lionel Messi has been called up by the Argentina national team and he is threatening to escalate his concerns to FIFA.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has included the PSG number 10 in his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Argentina is set to face Uruguay and Brazil during the international break, and Messi appears to be determined to be there despite having just missed two matches for PSG due to a nagging knee injury.

"It doesn't make sense and this kind of situation needs to be discussed with FIFA," said Leonardo, as quoted by Marca.

He pointed out that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had not been fit enough to play against Bordeaux in PSG's Ligue 1 match over the weekend, and was also unavailable against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week. "We don't agree with letting a player, who isn't fit to play for us and is in recovery, join up with his national side," Leonardo said.

Read more Messi makes it clear to PSG: Argentina is the priority

It has been reported that Messi made it clear that he planned to be available for Argentina anytime they need him and this was part of the agreement when he signed for PSG over the summer. However, the French giants are now feeling the consequences of that clause, with the player having to fly across the globe on numerous occasions for the duration of the season.

Messi is returning from long flights and gruelling matches sometimes unfit to play at his best for the club, and Leonardo is not happy. Last week, Messi was spotted in Madrid where he reportedly visited a regenerative therapy clinic. He had been hoping to address his knee issue, and it remains to be seen if he will be fit to play for Argentina when they face Uruguay on November 12.

The match against Brazil is scheduled on November 16, and he will need to trek back to Europe and train with the club before they resume their Ligue 1 campaign. PSG will be facing Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, Nov. 20, with Messi having come off a long trip from the other side of the world.