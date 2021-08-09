When Lionel Messi faced members of the press on Sunday for his Barcelona farewell ceremony, it was inevitable for questions to be asked about his next destination. In particular, Messi was asked to clarify the circumstances behind a photo that came out showing him with a group of Paris Saint-Germain players just days before his departure was announced.

Angel di Maria shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, showing Messi smiling for the camera while standing beside a group of PSG players namely, Neymar Jr, Leandro Paredes, Di Maria himself and Marco Verratti. Naturally, it raised speculations especially now that he is strongly being linked with the French giants.

Messi then said that a move to the Ligue 1 outfit is "a possibility," but did not confirm that it's a done deal as claimed by the Emir of Qatar's brother.

"PSG is a possibility. At this time I have nothing agreed with anyone. When the statement came out, I had many calls. There are several interested clubs. I have nothing agreed, but we are talking," he added. It comes as no surprise that the Argentine has been inundated by numerous phone calls after Barcelona confirmed his departure. However, the photo led people to think that he may have already made a decision.

He denied that the photo was connected to his plans. "It's nonsense. We got together the day before I left. We arranged to go to Ney's house for a barbecue. The photo is from that moment," he said.

However, he admitted that the topic did come up during the get-together. "There were jokes at the time, they told me to come to PSG. There is nothing strange about it. It was just by chance, a photo with friends," he concluded.

Nevertheless, PSG is still the frontrunner when it comes to signing the Argentine, with Manchester City having already rules themselves out.