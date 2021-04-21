FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman and captain Lionel Messi have a lot to think about in the coming weeks. Both are facing an uncertain future in Barcelona, and how the season finishes will play a big role on whether or not they will stay.

While both men's futures are dependent on results, the circumstances are different. Messi had wanted to leave the club last summer, but the recent Copa del Rey victory and a potential La Liga Santander title may just convince him to renew his contract.

Messi has made it clear that winning trophies is his priority, and a double domestic victory would likely give him enough reason to stay at the Camp Nou. Newly-elected president Joan Laporta is determined to make Messi an offer he can't refuse, but trophies will definitely add to the appeal.

Meanwhile, Koeman's fate is not entirely in his hands. A trophy-less campaign would almost have certainly seen him facing the sack. He has so far been successful in leading the team to the Copa del Rey trophy, and has turned things around in La Liga. After sitting back at mid-table for the first few months of the season, Barcelona now has a good chance of claiming the title. They find themselves just a few points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Messi's demeanour has changed as of late, with the Argentine showing enthusiasm as he faced the press following the Copa del Rey victory. He has also found his form back on the pitch, showing off his familiar Messi magic in recent games.

Meanwhile, Koeman has always been optimistic about his relationship with the club, and has also said numerous times that the Argentine captain is in his plans moving forward

Messi's contract expires this summer, but Laporta is expected to make his best offer before then. Koeman on the other hand, will be fighting for the chance to finish his contract which runs for another season.