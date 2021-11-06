Lionel Messi was spotted back in Spain this week, where he is reportedly receiving treatment at a regenerative therapy clinic in Madrid. The specialised treatment is aimed at his knee, which has seen him miss Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League draw against RB Leipzig last week.

The Argentine was withdrawn from PSG's Ligue 1 match against Lille last week due to the injury, and is not available for selection as the club faces Bordeaux on Saturday. However, it is believed that he is rushing to get back to full fitness so that he can be available to play for Argentina in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

According to Marca, Messi had made it clear when he signed for PSG that he wants to be available for Argentina whenever they need him. This is reportedly part of his contract with the French club, but now they are feeling the disadvantages of the agreement.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has been quoted speaking about the way PSG is playing second fiddle to Argentina, especially amid Messi's fitness concerns. "It's a bit difficult to explain, in these two months he has been in Argentina more than in Paris. In the last international break he played three games. He travels, comes back, travels, comes back and now he has muscle problems," Leonardo complained.

On top of the trips across the globe that are taking their toll on the player, PSG also need to allow Argentina's medical staff to have access to Messi even when he is in Paris.

It is an odd arrangement, and one that only a player of Messi's calibre can possibly demand. However, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner missing more and more matches for the club, the situation may be concerning PSG management.

It remains to be seen what will happen in coming weeks during the international break and beyond. After tonight's Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux that Messi will miss, their next match is on November 20 against Nantes, with the international break in between.