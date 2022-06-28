Lionel Messi has been reminded that he may be one of the world's most respected footballers, but that can't protect him from being pranked by his best friends. Former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez proved as much after he mocked the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for falling asleep in the late afternoon while on holiday.

Former Barcelona players Messi, Suarez and Cesc Fabregas are in Ibiza with their families enjoying a quick break after a long season with their respective clubs. Messi has returned to Spain after also fulfilling international duties with Argentina.

However, Suarez made fun of his close friend for sleeping on the couch in the afternoon while snuggled underneath a purple blanket. Suarez took to Instagram to share the snap, saying "Are you tired, little daddy? @leomessi it's 18.09, come on!!"

Messi has not responded to the joke, but it is sure to be taken lightly between friends. This is not the first time for the group to spend their holidays together, and they are sure to have a number of inside jokes between them.

According to The Sun, the former Blaugrana players are enjoying some down time in a £250,000-a-week mansion on Sa Ferradura located just off the north coast of Spanish party island Ibiza. This is also believed to be where Messi celebrated his 35th birthday with his family and close friends.

Messi is expected to be back in Paris soon, to start pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain. He will also be looking forward to leading Argentina in what is probably his final chance to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Suarez, meanwhile, had a mediocre season with Atletico Madrid after having helped them with La Liga the year before. He is currently being linked with a move to Argentine giants River Plate.