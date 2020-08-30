It is no secret that Lionel Messi has been urging FC Barcelona to bring back his attacking partner, Neymar Jr. ever since the latter left for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017. However, he has been left frustrated by the team's failed efforts to recall the Brazilian. Now that the captain's own relationship with the club has fallen apart, it has been reported that he has called Neymar to discuss a different reunion scenario at Manchester City.

It is widely believed that the Argentine star is close to signing a deal with the Sky Blues following reports that he has informed Barcelona via fax that he fully intends to leave this summer. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly been one of the big deciding factors for the move to become an appealing prospect for Messi.

However, ESPN suggests that Neymar Jr. has received a call from his former teammate suggesting that they can renew their partnership in English shores. Neymar had already expressed his desire to leave PSG (to return to Barcelona) in the past, but the deal never happened. After losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, the atmosphere at the French capital is less than ideal. A fresh start in England alongside Messi might be an interesting prospect for Neymar.

However, other reports are suggesting a different scenario. Football 365 says that Neymar and Argentine teammate Angel di Maria are the ones who are trying to convince Messi to join them at PSG. The Ligue 1 champions have been known to be bold when it comes to brokering big-name signings, so it is not entirely impossible for this to happen. However, unconfirmed reports earlier this week have already stated that Messi's father and agent, Jorge, had already turned down PSG.

The potential Messi transfer deal is definitely the hot topic this summer. While the entire football industry, including the biggest clubs, have been suffering massive financial hits due to the coronavirus pandemic, signing Messi will surely bring in a large chunk of revenue for the coming season.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but one thing is for sure, FC BArcelona fans are unhappy about the latest developments.