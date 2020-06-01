On June 13, FC Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Real Mallorca in an away game.

The season would be back underway with Sevilla facing Real Betis on June 11. The second place holders, Real Madrid, will resume their campaign against Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on June 14.

Defending champions Barcelona would also host Leganes on June 16 while Real Madrid will welcome Valencia at home on June 18.

Football in Spain would resume exactly 90 days after all sporting events were suspended in the country on March 12 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With football gradually getting back to normal, teams are resuming their training with proper social distancing measures being put in place.

The league organisers have released the details for only the first two rounds of fixtures. However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas has confirmed that there would be matches behind closed doors on consecutive days until the season is finished on July 19.

Meanwhile, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi expressed his thoughts on football and life in the post-lockdown period. He feels that the pandemic would have a significant impact on both life and the sport.

The Argentine mentioned that many people suffered the worst months of their lives, as many of them lost family members and friends. Barcelona reports that the 32-year old legend is disheartened by the fact that most people could not even say goodbye to their lost loved ones.

In an interview, he said, "Football, like life in general, I think will never be the same. It will be a strange situation for us and for anyone who has to change their usual working dynamics. With a feeling of grief and frustration for those who suffered the most due to the loss of their loved ones. And also with infinite thanks to all the people who fought to fight the virus from health centres."

Tebas said that in the 20th minute of each match, footage of applause from fans across the globe would be played in stadiums to show support for the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Liga would become the second elite league in Europe to resume after the coronavirus lockdown.

In May, Germany's Bundesliga started again. On the other hand, the English Premier League is scheduled to resume on June 17.