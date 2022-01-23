Lionel Messi has had an inconsistent start to his career as a Paris Saint-Germain player. He spent the first half of the season coming in and out of minor injuries, and a recent Covid-19 infection has kept him out of action for a full month. Fans will be relieved to hear that manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the Argentine will be available when PSG face Reims in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday ay the Parc des Princes.

Last month, Messi unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 while spending the Christmas break with his family in Argentina. He had to wait until early January to be cleared to fly back to Paris, and has since been undergoing "individual recovery training" according to Marca.

The same report states that luckily, the the 34-year-old Argentine is finally back to normal fitness. Pochettino confirmed the same as he was speaking in a pre-match press conference. "Lionel trained well during the week. We are satisfied and happy with his progress and he will be with the team tomorrow [on Sunday against Reims]."

The manager called it "good news" that the former Barcelona captain can rejoin the squad, but he did not specify if Messi will start. He will likely be eased into competitive action and be introduced as a substitute later in the game until Pochettino become confident with his fitness level.

However, the club will want Messi to get up to speed as quickly as possible, as they would want him to bring his magic when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Messi already missed three matches in the past month, but PSG have been able to manage Ligue 1 well without him. They currently hold an eleven point advantage on top of the table, and are in a good position to cruise to the title. However, they will want all of their best assets ready and available as they continue to chase the elusive European Cup. Messi has had a lot of experience facing Real Madrid during his time with Barcelona, and his presence will be valuable when the two clubs meet next month.