In another massive twist in the Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona saga, it appears that there is a large possibility that the Argentine will end up in the United States next season.

Since Messi sent in his transfer request to Barcelona management in January, he has been linked to a move to any of Europe's biggest and richest clubs. Premier League side Manchester City and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have been the front runners in the race to sign the Barca captain, thanks largely to their Middle-Eastern money. However, his recent admission has pointed to the United States as a possible destination instead.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet. I'm going to wait until the season ends. I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity," said Messi, in an interview with La Sexta.

The United States has been a lucrative destination for numerous European footballers in the past decade. The likes of David Villa, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and even David Beckham spent years in the MLS after massively successful careers in Europe.

33-year-old Messi will be out of contract with Barcelona by June 2021. Despite his advanced age. a player of Messi's calibre may still be a valuable asset to any club. However, his massive paycheck is something that not many clubs can afford.

He will be free to start negotiating with other clubs by January and it remains to be seen if a deal will materialise in Europe or in the United States. There is also a possibility that Barcelona can convince him to stay for a contract extension. That all depends on the plans of the club's next president.

However, there are still six months to go and a long second half of the season. Barcelona has just managed to breach into the European spots in La Liga, and they will be facing PSG in the Champions League in February.

"Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things," said Messi.

The club has a lot of ground to make up in La Liga, after their worst start in 33 years.