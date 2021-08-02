Even as he awaits his fate for next season, Lionel Messi appears to be unbothered by the situation as he continues to enjoy his summer holidays. Over the weekend, he was spotted on a luxury yacht in Ibiza alongside former teammates Cesc Fabregas, and Luis Suarez, and their families.

The three families enjoyed some off-season downtime onboard the "Inspiration," a lavishly-appointed yacht that reportedly costs £65.7k-a-week to charter. According to the Daily Mail, they enjoyed the waters off the coast of Ibiza, a popular Spanish party island that sees millions of tourists during summer each year.

The trio of athletes were joined by their wives, Antonela Roccuzzo (Messi), Daniella Semaan (Fabregas) and Sofia Balbi (Suarez). Their children were also with them on the yacht, and the doting fathers were seen enjoying water sports and swimming with the youngsters.

Messi's three sons - Thiago, eight, Mateo, five, and Ciro, three - along with his wife, Antonela, were believed to be opposed to his decision to leave Barcelona last year. They have built their lives in the city, and were not keen on uprooting themselves. This summer, it is believed that Messi had already agreed to extend his contract with the Catalan giants, but the club has not been able to finalise the deal until now.

Even with Messi agreeing to a rumoured 50% pay cut, Barcelona can't register him unless they slash their wage bill significantly. As it stands, they can't even register their confirmed summer signings because they are still way over the La Liga salary cap. New arrivals Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson are waiting to be registered, but Messi is not even locked down to a new contract.

Nevertheless, Messi appeared calm over the weekend, as he enjoyed his vacation with the former Barcelona stars. Suarez was sold to Atletico Madrid last summer, where he enjoyed a successful season while playing a key role in his new club's run to the La Liga title. Meanwhile, Fabregas currently plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The Argentine remains to be a free agent as of now, with only two weeks before the new La Liga season kicks off.