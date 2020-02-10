Lionel Messi registered three assists and inspired FC Barcelona to a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday, in a La Liga clash at the Benito Villamarin. Barcelona came from behind twice to secure their victory.

The beginning of the match was fast and energetic. Real Betis' Sergio Canales scored the first goal through a penalty in the sixth minute. Nabil Fekir's shot struck Lenglet's arm, and after a VAR review, Betis was awarded a penalty.

Barcelona didn't delay in responding, as De Jong took advantage of a perfect pass from Messi before controlling the ball and netting it.

The home side again took lead in the 26th minute, when Fekir fired a brilliant shot into the net. Sergio Busquets levelled again for Barca, as he scored from a set-piece during the final minutes of the first half.

Barcelona improved their game after the break. In the 72nd minute, they went ahead for the first time as Clement Lenglet scored the final goal of the match. Apart from making a hat-trick of converted assists, Messi had four shots in Sunday's game without scoring. He seemed upset with the refereeing after he was brought down with no foul given. Shortly after, Betis opened their account on the scoresheet. Later, he was tugged back inside the box but the referee didn't call a penalty,

The drama continued as Lenglet and Fakir were dismissed after being shown second yellow cards. However, Barcelona successfully secured a memorable win despite having to come from behind twice.

Since Luis Suarez has been sidelined because of an injury, Barca manager Quique Setien wanted midfielder Arturo Vidal to take an attacking approach. Barcelona never looked back after that first equaliser and since then, they utilised their opportunities to take the eventual lead.

Consequently, they moved back within three points of the table leaders, Real Madrid. Earlier, Los Blancos had extended their lead at the top of La Liga table to six points when they came from behind and thrashed Osasuna 4-1. They have 52 points in 23 matches.