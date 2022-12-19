There is no doubt that Lionel Messi was the brightest star in the Lusail Stadium on Sunday night as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in an epic 2022 FIFA World Cup final. However, it was his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo who broke the internet.

Messi and Argentina were heavy fan favourites heading into the match as they went up against the reigning World Cup title holders. As Messi prepared to seal his destiny, cameras focused on Roccuzzo as she sat in the stands wearing her feelings on her sleeve. The stress was evident from the start of the match, but she also had her moments of jubilation every time Argentina scored.

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela, was on an emotional rollercoaster during the #WorldCup final ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6SzNaqtW1c — Nana Mobb (@nanamobb) December 18, 2022

Roccuzzo was seen praying fervently when the match went into extra time and then penalties after France managed to score two late goals. Argentina had dominated most of regular time and scored two goals courtesy of Messi and Angel di Maria. However, the French managed to find a second wind inspired by Kylian Mbappe.

Les Bleus rallied in the closing minutes but failed to find the winner, but Argentina were visibly left shaken after giving up the lead which they held for most of the match. Roccuzzo could also be seen at the edge of her seat as extra time ticked on. Both teams then scored again in extra time to end at 3-3.

Messi was the first to take to the spot for Argentina in the shoot-out, and the tie was eventually decided after France missed two opportunities. As expected, camera immediately followed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as he sought out his wife and kids. They made their way down to the pitch to join the celebrations like the rest of the players' families.

Soon, cameras started snapping up pics of the entire Messi brood. The Argentina captian kissed his wife and posed for photos with the kids, but he also gave her a moment to hold the coveted golden trophy.

Even though only heads of state and World Cup winners are technically allowed to hold the World Cup trophy with their bare hands, no one was going to argue with Roccuzzo and her right to hold the prize.

The internet was abuzz as fans admired the woman behind the success of the Argentina captain, who has finally managed the biggest possible accomplishment in his international career.

After winning virtually every trophy available on the club level, Messi has now reached the pinnacle of his career for Argentina. The inevitable comparisons to Argentina legend Diego Maradona was another hot topic on the night, with fans saying that the deceased star is smiling broadly upon the team from his place in the heavens.