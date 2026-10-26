Three former Chili's employees allege they were repeatedly subjected to unwanted sexual advances, inappropriate comments, and racial discrimination while working at the restaurant chain, claiming its pay and scheduling practices pressured workers to put customer satisfaction ahead of their own dignity and safety.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed on 23rd October in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, targets Brinker International, the company behind Chili's Grill & Bar. The plaintiffs argued that the state's lower minimum wage for tipped food-service workers encourages a system in which employees depend on customers for a substantial part of their income and risk losing lucrative shifts if they challenge inappropriate behaviour.

Chili's Workers Allege Harassment Threatened Their Livelihoods

The three plaintiffs, former employees of a Chili's restaurant in the Glendale neighbourhood of Queens, said they routinely faced sexual advances and inappropriate remarks from customers and that management did not adequately protect them.

Their complaint argues that the pressure to secure tips can make it harder for workers to reject unwanted attention or confront customers who behave abusively. For employees dependent on variable gratuities, objecting to a customer may carry a financial cost beyond the immediate interaction.

That creates a potentially punishing choice: protect personal boundaries or risk damaging the customer relationship on which a portion of earnings depends. The lawsuit contends that this imbalance disproportionately exposes women to sexual harassment and workers of colour to racial discrimination.

Customer Ratings and Shift Assignments Under Scrutiny

The lawsuit also challenges Chili's alleged reliance on customer ratings to determine employees' schedules, shifts, and table assignments.

According to the complaint, ratings can reflect racial bias, potentially leaving workers of colour with lower scores and fewer opportunities to work shifts with stronger earning potential. The plaintiffs also argued that a ratings-based system can discourage servers from rejecting unwanted advances because a dissatisfied customer could leave a poor evaluation.

Customer ratings are not necessarily discriminatory in themselves; the central issue is how the employer uses them and whether the process produces unlawful disparities. The lawyers representing the plaintiffs have said they intend to expand the case to include a nationwide class of Chili's workers.

New York's Tipped Wage System Faces a Legal Challenge

New York permits eligible hospitality employers to count a portion of employees' tips towards their minimum-wage obligations, subject to legal conditions.

According to the New York Attorney General's official wage guidance, as of 1st January, food-service workers in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County must receive a cash wage of at least $11.35 an hour, with a tip credit of up to $5.65, to meet the $17 minimum wage. In the rest of the state, the cash wage is $10.70, with a tip credit of up to $5.30, against a $16 minimum wage.

Employers must satisfy applicable requirements, including ensuring that wages and eligible tips meet the required minimum. The lawsuit seeks to challenge the lower cash-wage arrangement for tipped workers.

The dispute could have implications beyond Chili's if the plaintiffs succeed in extending the litigation nationwide, as the case challenges a broader compensation model used across the US hospitality industry.