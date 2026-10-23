Britons curbed their shopping in September as rising fuel costs squeezed household budgets. Unseasonably warm weather also left autumn and winter clothing ranges struggling to sell, challenging independent retailers to persuade shoppers to spend on non-essential items.

Retail sales volumes in September fell by 0.4% from August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures point to a mixed picture for household spending. While retail volumes rose by 0.7% between July and September compared with Q2, September's decline suggests that momentum weakened towards the end of the period.

Meanwhile, the amount spent online, known as 'online spending values', fell by 0.1% in Q3 compared with Q2. Online sales values also fell by 0.4% in September, down from a 3% jump in August.

There is a distinction between the volume of goods purchased and the amount of money spent. Retail sales volumes measure the quantity bought, adjusted for price changes, while sales values measure spending in pounds. A fall in volumes does not automatically mean the total amount spent has fallen.

Warm Weather Leaves Autumn Clothes on the Rails

Clothing retailers entered September expecting shoppers to begin buying warmer layers, footwear, and other seasonal items. Instead, unusually warm weather appears to have hampered some of that demand.

The ONS said online clothing retailers reported that autumn and winter ranges had not performed well because of the unseasonably warm conditions. The Met Office reported that September 2026 was jointly the fourth-warmest September on record.

The effect extended beyond online fashion. Sales volumes at clothing and footwear stores fell during the month, alongside sports equipment retailers. The ONS said retailers attributed the declines to lower footfall and customers cutting back.

For independent shops, weaker seasonal demand can create a difficult balancing act. Retailers must commit money to stock ahead of the season, but shoppers may postpone purchases when the weather does not match the products on display. If demand arrives later than expected, businesses may have to hold stock for longer or consider discounts, potentially putting pressure on margins.

Fuel Costs Put Pressure on Household Budgets

For households managing everyday expenses, filling the car can leave less money available for clothing, home improvements, and other discretionary purchases. The latest retail figures show that fuel sales volumes increased in September despite continuing price rises, following a fall in August when retailers suggested some motorists were only partially filling their tanks.

According to the ONS, fuel sales volumes rose by 2.2% in September compared with August. The value of fuel sales increased by more than 6% over the month, following a similar rise in August, Reuters reported.

Note that households spent more money on fuel, but that does not necessarily mean they bought proportionately more petrol or diesel. Higher prices can increase the amount paid at the till even when the quantity purchased changes little.

The ONS also identified weaker clothing sales, lower footfall, and reduced customer spending as factors affecting non-food retailers.

September's Fall Does Not Erase the Quarterly Recovery

The monthly decline could be considered alongside the broader trend. Retail sales volumes increased by 0.7% in Q3 compared with the previous quarter and were 1.5% higher than Q3 2025.

The quarterly improvement was supported by recovering fuel sales and stronger food store volumes. The ONS also reported that warm weather, promotions, and the World Cup helped alcohol and beverage retailers record high sales volumes between June and September.

For households, that means a higher bill does not necessarily translate into a larger shopping basket.