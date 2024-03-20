Michael Moore intensified the sense of urgency surrounding a potential Joe Biden defeat, achieving this by heaping backhanded praise on the US president's criminally indicted GOP opponent, Donald Trump.

"We don't want to say this out loud, but I'm going to say it, and the reason why we need to be concerned is that Trump is smarter than us," the Oscar-winning documentarian said on the latest episode of his "Rumble" podcast, which was released Sunday.

The 69-year-old American film director added: "I'll just let that sink in for a second. I know, I know, you're calling the people to come to find me — the guys in the white uniforms with the big net — and take me away. Are you crazy? What do you mean he's smarter than us?"

Before elaborating on his point about Trump being "smarter than us," Moore noted that there are also areas where the former US president "is quite dumber than us."

Donald Trump's legacy of legal battles

The director of "Bowling for Columbine" said he was referring to how Trump has consistently managed to deceive and evade consequences throughout his life. He refused to enumerate the entire list, stating that people already knew of Trump's astonishing track record.

Highlighting Trump's reputation for consistently evading accountability, Moore said, "You must marvel at how somebody that stupid is that smart when it comes to the performance of his evil and his ability to never have to pay for it."

According to Moore, Trump possesses a level of cunning that surpasses most individuals. To corroborate his opinion, he highlighted Trump's successful election as President despite facing allegations of sexual assault, even openly boasting about it.

Furthermore, Trump deceived financial institutions about his wealth, engaged in fraudulent activities, and evaded taxes. Additionally, Moore accuses Trump of orchestrating the fabrication of 11,780 votes in his favour.

Moreover, he received backing from Elon Musk and Mick Mulvaney, who recently stepped forward to defend Trump's suggestion of a potential "bloodbath" if he loses the November elections.

Despite Musk's defence of Trump's controversial statement, the former President doubts that the Tesla CEO will contribute to his campaign. It is also worth noting that Trump has never been convicted of a crime nor spent a single night in jail.

Moore claims it would be naive to think that after a 50-year career marked by Trump committing one perfect crime after another, suddenly his unbroken streak of evading the law will come to an end.

"He may be an idiot and a bigot, but he's also an evil genius (with the emphasis on genius)," Moore said. Moore, who accurately predicted Trump's unexpected victory in the 2016 election through a HuffPost blog, believes the controversy-plagued politician will manage to defer his legal challenges "down the road" before the pivotal day in November.

"The only thing that can save us is ourselves," he said. "We are going to have to mobilise."