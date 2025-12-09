Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, who has gained popularity since winning Thrilla Manila, appearing in interviews and guesting segments on multiple TV shows, and being signed into the entertainment industry — and most importantly, Manny Pacquiao's son with another woman — has once again made headlines after a renowned Filipino cosmetic doctor treated him to a shopping spree and even replaced his six-year-old boxing gloves with a new pair.

The vlog has sparked backlash against his father, the legendary boxer and millionaire with a net worth of roughly £175–180 million ($220 million), with critics accusing him of failing to support Eman, while some have come to defend Pacman.

Shopping Spree For Eman

Eman was treated to a shopping spree by famous doctors, Vickie Belo and Hayden Kho. On their vlog entitled, 'Spoiling Eman Bacosa Pacquiao for a Day | Interview about his past life, love life, and shopping!'

The young boxer was spoiled with new boxing essentials, including a replacement for his six-year-old gloves and a special limited-edition MoonSwatch with an ostrich-leather strap.

According to Eman, his previous gloves had already worn out. 'Actually, my gloves are already all torn because I've been using the same pair for the past six years,' he said in his native language.

The 21-year-old also picked up boxing and running shoes, training clothes, socks, slides, a bag, boxing mitts, and other items he may need for his training.

Eman has also become the newest endorser of the Belo brand, dubbed the latest 'Belo Baby,' a title given to celebrities and personalities whose appearances are cared for by the clinic.

Backlash Against Manny Pacquiao

As the video gained traction, so did Manny Pacquiao, who has been receiving backlash since it was released on 29 November 2025.

Many netizens are questioning Pacman's support for his son, Eman.

The video was flooded with messages praising Belo and Kho for providing for Eman's needs.

The top comment pointed out how it appears Manny is not supporting his son enough, particularly regarding his boxing career:

'The moment Eman said that he had been using his gloves for six years and they were already broken, it broke my heart. I do not wish to be judgmental, but I just wanted to point out that there are just a few basic necessities he needs that he is not receiving from his millionaire father. It is obvious that he loves his biological father.'

'Wow, Manny didn't even buy anything for his child. It's embarrassing that other people have to help his child. Thank you, Dr Hayden and Dr Belo. More blessings to you — it makes me cry,' echoed similar sentiments.

One netizen admired how Hayden treated Eman, 'Why am I crying... as if Hayden is his father buying him everything he needs... thank you, Belo-Kho family.'

'I know Dr Hayden Kho is such a great father to Scarlet, but in this vlog I admire him even more. He was like a father to Eman — not just providing for his needs but showering him with lots of love. Definitely, his love language is giving gifts,' wrote another.

In past interviews, Eman shared how they struggled financially when he was young:

'It really wasn't easy. I endured hunger, difficulty, financial problems,' he said.

In the same interview, Eman spoke about his home in a province in the Philippines, which sparked backlash towards Manny's wife, Jinkee, who is known for her love of luxury bags costing millions. Many compared the luxurious lifestyle of Manny's family with Eman's upbringing.

Another netizen even questioned Pacman's child support, saying, 'Even Jinky's siblings, you can see they're really loaded. Why does Manny Pacquiao's child seem not to be financially supported? Good thing for this kid — you can really see he's been well cared for,' one commented in his native language.

Supporters Defend the Boxing Legend

Despite the criticism and backlash the boxing legend has received, he has not publicly responded.

However, people allegedly close to him have spoken on his behalf, defending Manny and claiming that he is supporting Eman financially, including providing him with an apartment and a luxury watch.

According to PEP even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Manny had already given Eman an apartment in General Santos City, where he stays and trains.

Another Facebook post, later shared on Reddit, claimed that Manny even took Eman and his siblings on a shopping spree and that he has always supported Eman financially.

While the debate over Manny Pacquiao's support for Eman continues to divide netizens, the young boxer appears well cared for and thriving in both his boxing and entertainment pursuits.

With new endorsements, training essentials, and public attention, Eman seems poised to carve out his own path — even as the spotlight on his family dynamics remains firmly in the public eye.