Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal, has assured fans that Michael Schumacher remains in the "best hands" as he continues his recovery. The ex-FIA president is the only person, apart from immediate family, who is allowed to visit the stricken former Formula 1 racer.

The 53-year-old suffered severe brain injuries from a skiing accident while on holiday with his family in December 2013. After being put in a medically induced coma for 250 days, he was eventually moved back to his home, where he continues to receive round the clock treatment from a team of experts.

The seven-time F1 champion remains at his long-time home in Geneva, Switzerland away from the prying eyes of the media. Schumacher's wife Corinna has ensured that his condition remains a closely guarded secret with minimal updates provided since the accident.

Todt, who helped orchestrate five of Schumacher's seven F1 titles, remains a regular visitor. The Frenchman has previously revealed that he watches races with his former driver, and has now assured fans that the German remains in the "best of hands."

"I'm happy that the fans, not only in Germany, think of him so much," Todt told German publication Bild. "People ask so much about Michael. The fans should know that he is in the best of hands."

"In the best situation he can be and surrounded by people who love him."

Todt also reiterated his commitment to the Schumacher family. The Frenchman explained that he tries to visit his close friend as often as possible, but made it clear that he remains available for any help Corinna or the legendary F1 driver's kids, Gina and Mick, need in the future.

"As long as I am in this world, I will always visit him," the former Ferrari boss added. "Sometimes we see each other three times a week, sometimes not for a whole month."

"They are my friends and we are in constant contact. Whatever I can do for the Schumacher family, I'll do it."

Meanwhile, the former Ferrari driver's son Mick Schumacher, who currently drives for Haas Racing in F1, is expected to end his association with Ferrari. The 23-year-old has been part of the Italian team's Young Driver Program since 2019, but will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the current season.

