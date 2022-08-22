Former Ferrari team boss turned Jean Todt claimed that Michael Schumacher is still alive because of his wife, Corinna Betsch. He added that Corinna succeeded in keeping the Formula One legend from death while shouldering significant responsibility.

Jean Todt said, "I've spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn't expected that. It happened suddenly, and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her; she trusts me."

The close pal of Michael Schumacher added, Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived - but with consequences. And right now, you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve."

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Schumacher celebrated her 52nd birthday on Jan. 3, 2022. The former racing driver has been staying private since his tragic accident in December 2013.

To recall, Michael Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury during a skiing trip with his family when descending the Combe de Saulire near Meribel in the French Alps. He reportedly fell and hit his head on a rock while crossing an off-piste area between Piste Chamois and Piste Mauduit.

Schumacher, as claimed, suffered catastrophic injuries despite wearing a skiing helmet. Corinna Betsch's husband was rushed to the hospital and kept in a coma after the tragic mishap while doctors worked to save his life. They slowly pulled him out of unconsciousness, which was completed in 2014.

Michael Schumacher's family then moved the Formula One champion to Gland, Switzerland, where he continues his recuperation. In 2014, the Telegraph claimed that Schumacher was "paralysed and in a wheelchair."

Despite all of these, Jean Todt said that Schumacher has remained strong. The ex-Ferrari boss even told Radio Monte-Carlo in 2019 that he had watched an F1 race with the driver, and he allegedly "keeps on fighting."

Todt added, "I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland. Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."

He also mentioned that his relationship with Michael Schumacher is not quite the same as it once was. But, the family of the seven World Drivers' Championship titles holder continues to fight with him.