Sebastian Vettel stated that he wants Max Verstappen to win the 2021 Formula 1 title ahead of Lewis Hamilton because he does not want the Mercedes driver to eclipse Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 world championships. The British racer is currently tied with the German great, and has a chance to move ahead in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Verstappen and Hamilton go into the final race of the campaign tied on points after 21 rounds, but the Mercedes driver does have the momentum having won the last three races. The British racer is the favourite going into the race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but the Red Bull Racing driver has been driving at a level above the rest of the grid, which will certainly give him a chance to claim his maiden title.

Vettel wants his childhood hero's record to remain unbeaten, but made it clear that Schumacher, according to him, will remain the greatest the sport has ever seen even if Hamilton goes on to win eight or even more championships in the years to come. However, the former Ferrari and current Aston Martin driver hopes that Verstappen can deny the Mercedes star a chance to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship.

"Well, Michael [Schumacher] is my hero. For that reason I probably don't want Lewis to win. But the truth is they've both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win this championship because they both deserve it," Vettel said, as quoted on F1.com.

"So in a way I'd be happy if Michael's record still stands, because to me, Michael is still the greatest but if Lewis can win one more, two more, three more world championships, it doesn't change anything for me."

Vettel and Hamilton have battled for the title in the past when the former was with Red Bull and Ferrari and the latter with McLaren and his current Mercedes team. The two have grown to develop a great respect for one another, and share a cordial relationship off the track. Despite their close standing, Vettel says that his gut wants Verstappen to claim the title.

"And I get along with Lewis; the gut says I want Max to win to keep Michael's record alive but my head is quite clean or clear, may the better man win," the four-time world champion added.