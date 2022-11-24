Mick Schumacher has left Haas F1 after the two seasons with the American team after they decided to replace him with the experience of Nico Hulkenburg. The German racer has also been dropped from the Ferrari Driver Academy, ending his association with the Italian marque.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's son was not happy with Haas' decision, and vowed to return to the Formula 1 grid in the not so distant future. A reserve driver role has been touted for Schumacher in 2023, before assessing his options for the 2024 campaign.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has spoken highly of the former Haas driver, while stating that the Schumacher name belongs with the Silver Arrows team. The eight-time Constructors' champions are weighing up the possibility of employing him as their third driver next season, but are yet to hold formal talks.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, Michael's younger brother, has hinted that a potential move to Brackley could be in the cards. The former Williams driver feels it will be a good transitional move for his nephew before vying for a full race seat after the 2023 season.

"Mick is aiming for a comeback in a regular cockpit," Ralf said, as quoted on Crash. "As an intermediate step, a commitment as a test and reserve driver at Mercedes is indicated."

The senior Schumacher, who now works with sports broadcaster Sky Sports in Germany, feels it will be beneficial for the 23-year-old to work with a team of Mercedes' magnitude. Also, the former F1 race winner is hoping his nephew can learn from the Silver Arrows team's current drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"For him, it would definitely be important to work with a team like Mercedes, to do simulator work, to learn from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who have both won races or, in the case of Hamilton, world championships," the former Toyota F1 driver added.

The former Ferrari Academy prospect remains confident that he will return to F1 in 2023, even if it is in a reserve role. However, his focus remains on earning a full race seat before the start of the 2024 campaign.

"My mind is pretty much settled on coming back in '24 if not earlier in '23," he said, as quoted on Planet F1. "I wouldn't say I feel like [I am in a] position [for a full-time seat] but I do feel confident that I'll be able to get something."