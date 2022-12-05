Mick Schumacher lost his seat at Haas Racing for the 2023 season, with the American team opting to go with the experience of Nico Hulkenberg. The German racer is desperate to remain in F1, and is assessing his options with a potential reserve driver role on the cards.

Michael Schumacher's son remains highly rated within the paddock but Red Bull Racing was one team that did not make an approach. Schumacher was disappointed at losing his seat at Haas but vowed to return to the grid by 2024, and is hoping to continue his development with another team.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Mercedes with team principal Toto Wolff a big admirer of the German. The Austrian, who nurtured a number of young drivers, admitted that the team is open to offering Schumacher a role, especially due to his father's connection with the team.

Numerous reports have suggested that Mercedes will be his next destination, but Wolff made it clear that there is no concrete offer on the table at the moment. Schumacher is said to be assessing his options, but Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has explained why the Austrian team opted out.

"No, he was never an option for us because he was always part of the Ferrari program. That's why he was not interesting for us," Marko said, as quoted on Sports Mole.

"Especially since our reserve driver has to participate in many sponsored events in the United States. Ricciardo is therefore the right person with his profile and his image."

While Daniel Ricciardo announced his return to Red Bull as their third driver, Schumacher has parted ways with Ferrari. The German came up through the ranks with the Italian team as part of their driver academy, but their separation will allow him to join a team of his choosing.

Apart from the Brackley-based outfit, who remain the favourites at the moment, French outfit Alpine has emerged as a potential destination for Schumacher. He was being considered as a replacement for Aston Martin bound Fernando Alonso before they chose to employ Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly as Esteban Ocon's teammate for 2023.