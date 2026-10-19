A 143-year-old town hall in the French city of Limoges has been left severely damaged after a fire tore through the historic building during nationwide demonstrations over living costs and public services.

Maurice Barate, the prefect for the Haute-Vienne department, initially described the building as 'largely lost' after the blaze on Saturday, 17 October. Its roof collapsed onto the lower floors, while flames consumed the landmark's upper structure.

By Sunday, Barate said the fire had been contained. The damage occurred amid unrest across France that resulted in approximately 2,400 arrests, according to authorities.

Roof Collapses at Historic Town Hall

Barate described the fire as a deliberate attack and called the damage a 'catastrophe for heritage.' His initial account indicated that the west wing had escaped the collapse affecting other sections of the building.

The destruction was extensive, but the description 'largely lost' should not be interpreted as confirmation that every part of the building was destroyed. The reports reviewed did not establish a final structural assessment or the cost of reconstruction.

The building's age is supported by Limoges' own heritage information, which records its inauguration in 1883. Designed by architect Charles-Alfred Leclerc, it drew inspiration from the town hall in Paris.

The city's heritage material describes a limestone façade combining several architectural styles. A restoration appeal by the Fondation du patrimoine also identifies the building as a symbol of residents' shared history, underlining the significance of the damage beyond its administrative function.

Nationwide Protests Turn Violent

Saturday's demonstrations brought together students, trade unionists and other groups protesting against rising costs and deteriorating public services. The Interior Ministry estimated nationwide turnout at 550,000, including 110,000 in Paris. The CGT trade union gave a higher national estimate of 800,000.

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated peacefully, but violence broke out in several cities. Public buildings were attacked, shops were looted and vehicles were set alight. Authorities reported incidents in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Avignon and Grenoble, alongside the fire in Limoges.

By Sunday, the nationwide arrest total had risen to approximately 2,400. The Interior Ministry also reported that almost 1,000 police officers and gendarmes had been injured, seven of them seriously.

Those figures relate to the wider unrest, rather than the Limoges fire alone. They also update earlier provisional totals released while events were still unfolding.

The difference between the government's turnout estimate and the union's figure does not change the distinction between the wider demonstrations and the violence that accompanied them. The nationwide arrest total covers incidents across multiple cities; it does not identify how many people were detained in connection with the Limoges fire.

Likewise, the reported injuries to officers reflect the broader unrest, rather than events at the town hall alone.

Macron Separates Protest Demands From Violence

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the destruction in a televised address on Sunday, distinguishing the grievances of peaceful demonstrators from the actions of those responsible for attacks and looting.

He said those responsible for the damage would be held accountable. Government officials blamed radical far-left groups and criminal elements for much of the violence, although this attribution does not establish the identity or affiliation of every participant.

The demonstrations reflected overlapping concerns about household expenses, wages and conditions in schools and universities. The violence has added pressure on the government's response to those demands ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.