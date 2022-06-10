Barcelona are being made to sweat in their mission to convince Gavi to sign a new long-term deal. The Catalan club have been in discussions with the teenage midfielder for a number of months but are yet to reach an agreement.

The 17-year-old midfielder has established himself as an integral member of Xavi Hernandez's first-team squad after breaking through this past season. Gavi is also a regular member of Spain's national team and became the youngest goal scorer during a recent fixture against the Czech Republic.

Gavi has just one year remaining on his contract, and Barcelona are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal. After months of negotiations, the Catalan giants finally made an offer recently, but it has been rejected by the midfielder and his agents.

According to FCB World, Barcelona presented Gavi with an initial deal worth €2 million per season, which has been rejected outright by the player. He is seeking a four-year deal that will see him earn €4 million in the first season, with the wages increasing by €1 million every season.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will accept the teenager's demands, especially with the club facing financial difficulties. Joan Laporta, the Catalan club's president, has indicated that they will not bend backwards to accommodate the players' demands, but they do not want to lose Gavi.

Gavi is keen to remain in Barcelona and ply his trade under Xavi, but it will depend on Barcelona entertaining his demands. The Spain international will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Liverpool are said to be the front-runners for his signature, with the Reds ready to meet the €50 million release clause in his current contract. The Premier League giants can bypass any negotiations with Barcelona if they lodge their bid directly with La Liga.

Jurgen Klopp's side are prioritising a move for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, but will focus on Gavi once they land the forward. The Anfield outfit are said to have approached Gavi's camp with a €9 million contract offer, while the midfielder has also been approached by another unnamed Premier League club.