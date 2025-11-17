A growing encampment of homeless migrants has taken root outside one of London's most storied residences, the 250-year-old Apsley House, home to the Duke of Wellington.

Dozens of migrants from Africa and Eastern Europe have pitched tents on a narrow strip of greenery outside the Grade I-listed building, which stands alone on the southeast corner of Hyde Park. The home, built in the 1770s, is the current residence of 80-year-old Charles Wellesley, the 9th Duke of Wellington and a descendant of Queen Victoria.

But the majestic view of the historic mansion is now being disrupted by the makeshift camp of homeless migrants, based on images published by The Daily Mail. The published photographs showed a long strip of tents, serving as accommodation for the migrants. There was also an image appearing to show a man urinating against the mansion's outside wall.

Rubbish and personal belongings also littered the area. According to reports, local workers have often complained about seeing migrants openly urinating and defecating outside the luxurious property.

Start of the Migrants' Shanty Town

Approximately 12 tents were set up outside Apsley House. When asked about how long they had been staying there, most of the occupants claimed that they did not know how to speak English.

Locals claim the first tents were pitched some time in 2024. The number kept growing until they reached the street's corner. Tent strings were attached to the house's rails, while mattresses, beddings, drying racks and rubbish lined the grassy area.

A local business owner told the Daily Mail: 'They cause absolute misery. They just make such a beautiful area look terrible. It's such an absolutely beautiful house with so much history and heritage. But these groups make it look appalling.'

The same source also mentioned that it is 'disgusting what they get up to.'

Crime and Confrontation in the Shadow of a Landmark

Beyond the visual blight to the centuries-old architectural gem, residents of the makeshift shantytown have also allegedly caused trouble within the area. It was reported that police officers arrested two individuals in the tent city after a disturbance involving a 48-year-old man armed with a knife and a shard of glass, and a 33-year-old man. Both individuals were detained for fighting and threatening to kill.

An employee working at a nearby hotel also told the publication that a group of migrant residents attempted to steal an ice machine last summer.

'Sometimes they used to go on to the terrace and one time they tried to take the machine,' the worker said. 'They are very rude and very aggressive. You try to deal with them in a good way but they don't understand English.'

What Authorities are Doing to Address the Situation

The patch of grass, located near the Hyde Park Corner tube station entrance, is owned and managed by the Royal Parks. However, they say that they have no authority to remove the migrants. They also blame the police for the uncontrolled growth of tent dwellers.

'The Met Police are aware of the issue and are the only authority with the powers to enforce the Regulations. The Royal Parks does not have any powers of enforcement and Westminster City Council cannot enforce the Park Regulations,' a spokesperson from the Royal Parks said.