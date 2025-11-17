KEY POINTS Footage from the ex-RAF Wethersfield base shows rats 'as big as cats', sewage leaks and dangerously unsanitary living conditions for asylum seekers.

Reports reveal overcrowding, malnutrition and rodent infestations across multiple UK asylum hotels and military sites under Home Office contracts.

Rights groups say the conditions amount to an 'open prison camp', urging the Government to end the use of deteriorating ex-military bases for accommodation

A former RAF site in Essex, now used to house more than 1,200 male asylum seekers, has come under renewed scrutiny after footage revealed rats 'as big as cats', leaking toilets and flooded hallways. The disturbing images, captured at the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Wethersfield base, show rodents scurrying under portacabins, blocked and broken toilets, and rubbish piled in rooms and corridors.

The site, run by Clearsprings Ready Homes on behalf of the Home Office, was intended to be a cost-cutting alternative to hotel accommodation. Instead, it has been described as unsafe, unsanitary and unfit for vulnerable people who have fled conflict, persecution and trafficking. A security guard working at the base told iNews that rats were routinely seen running across walkways and rummaging through bins, with some rodents 'as big as cats'.

Another source said the pests appeared to be nesting under the portacabins, explaining:

'They live under the prefabs. Some of them are pretty big, as big as a coke bottle.'

The footage also shows leaking urinals, a broken washing machine spilling water across the floor, and toilets ripped from their fittings. Despite the Home Office insisting Wethersfield is a strict 'no alcohol zone', empty beer cans and bottles were photographed in several rooms.

Overcrowding and Health Concerns

The revelations arrive days after new research documented widespread overcrowding, malnutrition and vermin infestations across asylum hotels in the UK. A report by the Refugee and Migrant Forum of Essex and London (Ramfel) found that families of up to six are being housed in single hotel rooms, with children forced to study on beds due to lack of space.

Ramfel's investigation, drawing from the experiences of 493 asylum seekers between January 2023 and February 2025, concluded that 'hotel life is robbing children of their futures'. Some residents reported burnt or undercooked food, while GPs raised concerns about malnutrition and significant weight loss among children. The three accommodation providers contracted by the Home Office made an estimated £380 million (approximately $501 million) in combined profits between 2019 and 2024 — amounting to £146 ($192) per minute — despite ongoing complaints about living standards.

Political Pressure Mounts as Capacity Expands

Wethersfield has faced controversy since opening to migrants in 2023. It has been linked to scabies outbreaks, mental health crises and reports of residents experiencing suicidal thoughts. Healthcare advocates, including the Helen Bamber Foundation, have warned that individuals with histories of torture, trafficking or trauma should not be housed in such high-stress, isolating environments.

Despite these warnings, capacity at the base has expanded dramatically. It rose from 580 places to 800 in early 2023, before being increased again to a maximum of 1,245 by July 2024. This year, three security guards were dismissed following a mass walkout, with staff alleging 'disgusting' conditions.

Local MP and former Home Secretary James Cleverly has publicly urged the Government to close the site, saying conditions have deteriorated sharply after the number of asylum seekers was doubled.

'This Labour Government has lost control of our borders and Wethersfield is overflowing,'

Yet ministers argue that military facilities are essential to reducing reliance on hotels, which are projected to cost £15.3 billion between 2019 and 2029. Two additional ex-military bases — Crowborough in East Sussex and Cameron Barracks in Inverness — are set to accommodate a further 900 asylum seekers in the coming months.

A Home Office spokesperson said: 'All sites comply with safety, security, health and wellbeing standards. Procedures are in place to fix maintenance and safety issues quickly.'

A Growing Crisis in the UK's Asylum System

The conditions at Wethersfield highlight broader concerns about the UK's handling of asylum accommodation. While the Government aims to close all asylum hotels by 2029, campaigners warn that transferring migrants to poorly maintained military sites may worsen living standards rather than improve them.

With reports of rats, sewage overflows, flooding and overcrowding now circulating widely, pressure is mounting on ministers to deliver humane, community-based alternatives. Advocates argue that better housing solutions would improve health, reduce long-term costs and ease tensions between local communities and asylum seekers.

As the UK debates how to manage rising asylum numbers, Wethersfield stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of under-resourced, high-capacity accommodation — and the urgent need for reform in a system many describe as 'failed, chaotic and expensive'.