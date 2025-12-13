It should be the happiest planning period of her life, yet Miley Cyrus finds herself navigating a logistical minefield that threatens to overshadow her romance with fiancé Maxx Morando. While the singer has successfully reinvented her career and found stability in her personal love life, the deep fractures within the famous Cyrus clan are proving far more difficult to repair.

According to insiders, the 'Flowers' hitmaker is facing the grim reality that bringing her family together for the ceremony might be impossible without sparking an all-out war. The core of the issue lies in the venomous dynamics between her divorced parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, and the volatile relationships that have formed in the wake of their split. While Miley has reportedly extended an olive branch to her father, that reconciliation has inadvertently pulled the pin on a grenade regarding the guest list.

'As wonderful as this news about the wedding is, the reality of actually pulling it off is going to be incredibly stressful,' a source told the National Enquirer. The logistics of the event are causing the 33-year-old pop star significant anxiety, largely because her desire to have her father present directly conflicts with the feelings of her mother and her mother's new husband.

Tensions Mount Ahead of Miley Cyrus' Wedding as Billy Ray and Dominic Purcell Clash

Following a period of estrangement, the 'Malibu' singer has reportedly mended fences with her father, the 64-year-old country star Billy Ray. Naturally, she 'will want him to be a big part of her big day,' the insider notes. However, this wish creates a scenario 'which is going to be a nightmare' for the wedding planners and the bride alike.

Billy Ray is 'still on terrible terms' with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and the animosity has extended to Tish's new husband, Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. The bad blood here is not merely awkward silence; it is reportedly aggressive.

'Dominic has not forgiven Billy Ray for the way he treated Tish and has said more than once that if they come face to face, it will not be pretty,' the source claimed regarding the 55-year-old actor. The fear is that the wedding reception could turn into a brawl, distracting from the celebration of love. 'Miley is terrified that they could come to blows at her wedding,' the insider added, painting a picture of a ceremony walking on eggshells rather than rose petals.

Brother Trace Adds Fuel to the Fire Threatening Miley Cyrus' Wedding Harmony

The potential for physical altercations is not limited to the parents and step-parents. The toxic atmosphere permeates the sibling dynamic as well, specifically involving Miley's brother, Trace Cyrus. The 36-year-old rocker has been vocally critical of his father, making the prospect of them sharing a room seemingly impossible.

Trace has previously taken to social media to air his grievances, accusing the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer of neglecting the family in pursuit of the spotlight. 'This man is so hungry for fame it's pathetic,' Trace wrote in a scathing Instagram Story on June 10, according to People. His public denouncement of his father was brutal, adding, 'Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol'.

This leaves the bride-to-be in an excruciating position. She is forced to choose between excluding family members she loves or risking a scene that could ruin the event. 'Miley loves Trace and will want him at her wedding, but he's a loose cannon right now and very angry with Billy Ray,' the source explained.

The sheer number of feuds crossing over one another has created a situation where almost any seating arrangement results in conflict. While Miley hopes for a day focused on her union with Morando, the reality of the Cyrus family dynamic makes peace seem like a fantasy. 'She just wants a beautiful peaceful [day] but the family dynamics are so explosive, it's hard to imagine that happening,' the source concluded.

For Miley, who has spent years singing about coming in like a wrecking ball, the irony is that she is now the one desperately trying to keep the walls from crumbling down around her.