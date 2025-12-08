Miley Cyrus has provided a reassuring update on the health of her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton, following a period of intense public concern that forced the 79-year-old to postpone several major career commitments.

Speaking to reporters, Cyrus confirmed that the superstar's determination remained unshaken, stating that Parton is 'excited to get back to work' and will not let recent setbacks derail her plans for a return to the stage.

Miley Cyrus Shares Positive Dolly Parton Health Update

Miley Cyrus shared a positive update about her godmother, Dolly Parton, while promoting her new song for the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Cyrus affirmed that the superstar's determination remained unshaken despite the recent health setbacks.

'She's always gonna keep the show going,' Cyrus told the outlet, hinting at the latter's unbreakable work ethic.

In September, Parton announced that she had to postpone her six-date Las Vegas residency due to 'health challenges.' Cyrus's statement suggests that the anticipated series of concerts will eventually take place at a much later date.

'The show must go on,' Cyrus continued. 'She's just excited to get back to work.'

The Fairy Godmother Connection

The update from Cyrus carries significant weight due to the pair's famously close relationship. Parton is Cyrus' godmother, and she takes her role seriously.

Both have spoken fondly of each other, and their close relationship is evident in their numerous projects together, including the TV show Hannah Montana.

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Health Challenges

The 'Jolene' hitmaker has faced major health setbacks this year following the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. Fans were concerned about her health after she cancelled several high-profile appearances.

In September, Parton did not attend the unveiling of a new ride at her Dollywood theme park because she was recovering from a kidney stone infection. Later that month, she announced that she had to put her Las Vegas residency on hold due to 'health challenges.'

While kidney stones are common, treatment for complicated cases can involve invasive procedures such as ureteroscopy or shock wave lithotripsy. This often requires a significant recovery period, particularly for older patients.

The setbacks surrounding her health led fans to worry about her. The rumours reached their peak when her sister, Freida Parton, asked fans for prayers for the singer. Freida later clarified that her request for prayers was related to Parton's kidney stones and corresponding procedures.

Dolly Addresses Health Rumours

On 8 October, Parton addressed the health rumours with a hilarious video on Instagram, she captioned 'I ain't dead yet.' Parton appeared healthy and festive in her red top with a green screen behind her.

According to Parton, she was doing a commercial before acknowledging the speculation about her health. The '9 to 5' singer pointed out the claims that she was sicker than she actually was.

'Do I look sick to you?' she asked, before adding, 'I'm working hard here.'

Parton then explained that she was doing well and appreciated the concern. She added that as a 'person of faith' she could use her fans' prayers for everything, before assuring them, 'I'm okay.'