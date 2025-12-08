Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Billy Ray may not be Miley Cyrus' real parents after an Arizona woman filed a legal claim that she birthed the singer-actress. In the lawsuit filed in Tennessee, the woman alleged that she and Miley's supposed adoptive parents made a 'secret' deal in 1992 when she gave birth at age 12. Billy Ray responded by saying it's whole lie.

The Alleged 'Real Mum' of Miley Cyrus

According to The Tab, Jayme Lee, 45, states that she gave birth to Miley when she was only 12 years old and made a private adoption agreement with the Cyrus family. The complaint says that the pact between the parties enabled her to influence Miley's upbringing such as naming her and that she could work as her nanny and piano teacher. Lee is now seeking assistance from the court to carry out a supervised DNA test to determine maternity and paternity and 'revisit the legality of the adoption' according to the test results.

In her lawsuit, Lee alleges that Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus broke the adoption agreement and caused her 'severe emotional distress'. She alleges the couple 'wrongfully' took the role of Miley's parents without her permission and 'misrepresented the situation' regarding the adoption. Lee asserts that since she was a minor at that time, she 'did not have the capacity to give consent', thus implying that the adoption may have been illegal.

The second complaint filed in June, points to this factor more strongly. It stated that 'no valid adoption papers were ever lawfully signed because of the fraudulent inducement and duress', because she was only forcibly made to give up Miley. In her statement, Lee claims that the couple also 'completely severed the ties' with her after the birth of Miley and 'threatened [her] with police action', thereby taking her away from her child's life.

Why Jayme Lee Just Spoke Out Now

Lee's complaint details that she faced 'brutal attack' and state-induced trauma while trying to secure visitation rights for Miley as a child. She went to say that she had only recently recalled the full circumstances of how she became Miley's mother, suggesting years of psychological distress tied to the alleged events. These allegations imply that Lee thinks that the Cyrus family intentionally kept her in the dark and misrepresented the legal facts so as to have control over Miley's upbringing.

Billy Ray Pushes Back on Adoption Allegations

Billy Ray Cyrus has vehemently rejected the accusations. His legal team, in court papers filed on Nov. 20, described Lee's allegations as 'false and absurd'. The court subsequently dismissed the complaint with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again, and awarded Cyrus the recovery of "reasonable and necessary attorney's fees and costs". In effect, the court found no legal grounds for Lee's claims in this case.

Can a Minor Put Her Child for Adoption?

In the US, minor parents, who is under the age of 18 must have a guardian or legal representative appointed by the court to make decisions for them. This also includes putting a child into adoption. Courts check if the minor realises the consequences of giving the child up for adoption and take into consideration what is in the best interest of the child.

There are some states where a minor may be granted permission by the court to give consent, but the procedure is quite lengthy with counselling and formal hearings. Regardless, these rules exist to protect both the young parent and the child.