Billy Ray Cyrus allegedly demanded $7,564.13 (£5,650.20) from online blogger Jayme Lee after she made surprising claims about whether he is Miley Cyrus' biological father. Insiders say that the country singer was furious by the allegation which spread quickly on social media and revived criticism of the famously broken Cyrus family.

According to sources, the demand is intended to fund legal consulting and damages as Cyrus seeks to defend both his reputation and his daughter from what he sees as reckless and false allegations.

Jayme Lee's Bombshell Allegations

The problem started when Jayme Lee publicly asserted that Miley Cyrus was not Billy Ray's biological child. The claim quickly gained steam on the internet. Fans were rocked by the comment which sparked heated discussion and fresh speculation over the Cyrus family's personal history.

Billy Ray was reportedly shocked at how quickly the accusations spread, especially given Miley's global fame and the already strained dynamics within the family. According to insiders, he believed the claim went too far and could be considered defamatory.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for full reimbursement on Dec. 10, after a court dismissed Jayme Lee's paternity complaint. The said artist spent money fighting against her crazy claims leading to a legal triumph then to a financial rebuttal.

Lee's case disintegrated under investigation allowing for fee recovery. Cyrus urges the judge to order payment from the claimant. The Cyrus patriarch's tough position has generated discussion in the tabloids.

Fraud and Distress Charges

In response, Billy Ray allegedly claimed $7,564.13 (£5,650.20) from Lee which sources say includes the expenses of breach of contract, fraud, deception, deliberate anguish, and parental rights breaches. While the cash is very small, sources emphasise that the act is more symbolic than pecuniary.

Sources close to the musician said he wants to convey a clear message that public figures and internet celebrities cannot make explosive accusations without consequences. 'It's about accountability,' one insider explained adding that Billy Ray is keen to set a strong boundary.

Protecting Miley From Further Harm

According to reports, the dispute stems from Billy Ray's wish to protect Miley from more personal attacks. Despite their rocky relationship in recent years, insiders say he remains fiercely protective of her and enraged that she has been drawn into yet another public scandal.

Billy Ray's tough ties with several of his children are among the continuous stories of conflict within the family that surround the claim. Sources say the timing has further heightened the emotional impact resurrecting past wounds that the family has battled to repair.

A Family Long Under the Microscope

The Cyrus family has long been under intense public scrutiny, as evidenced by the frequent headlines about their public statements, feuds, and divorces. The narrative of Billy Ray and his kids spans decades and this most recent incident just serves to further it.

According to industry sources, the paternity accusation is extremely serious and goes beyond ordinary celebrity whispers into a very sensitive subject. As a result, there has been a quick pushback with many fans dismissing the accusation as reckless.

Drawing a Line in the Sand

As the dust settles, the dispute highlights the growing tension between social media spread and individual accountability. Billy Ray's response suggests a shift towards stronger resistance to claims that contradict the core of family identity.

Sources claimed the message is clear: casting doubt on Miley Cyrus's lineage has gone too far. It remains to be seen if the demand leads to a retraction or more severe conflict. Billy Ray sees this as more than just a headline, it's a very personal battle to keep his family name intact.