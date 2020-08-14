Miley Cyrus confirmed reports that she and boyfriend Cody Simpson have split, during a chat with fans on social media on Thursday.

The singer addressed reports about the breakup so she can "get something that is obvious out of the way." She first talked about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and how the media told her narrative for her. She said she is not going to let that happen again so she wants the story to come straight from her.

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," Cyrus said on Instagram Live.

"So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it," she added.

"But for right now two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives," the 27-year old continued.

Cyrus asked for people not to create drama out of her split from the 23-year-old Simpson. She hinted that the breakup was amicable and that they plan to remain friends.

"So, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not. And with that being said, I'm done with the bulls**t," she said.

Miley just went on Instagram Live and played a snippet of #MidnightSky! She also confirmed that her and Cody have indeed split. pic.twitter.com/vpmGDYqrQ6 — Miley Cyrus Italy (@MileyItaFan) August 14, 2020

Simpson confirmed on Thursday that he and Cyrus are still on good terms following their breakup. He shared a screenshot of their FaceTime conversation on Instagram Live. He wrote alongside the photo, "So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!"

Cyrus hinted at her breakup with Simpson in the lyrics of her new song "Midnight Sky." In it, she sings about how she does not belong to anyone. She also wrote "Forever and ever no more" in an Instagram post shared earlier this week to promote her new song.