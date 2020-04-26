Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill revealed his stand on possibly resuming NBA games soon to recoup financial losses and bring closure to the 2019-2020 season. He clearly said that "Life is more important than that."

George Hill is a minor role player for the Milwaukee Bucks, a team most likely to win the championship this season with its current record and performance. Despite the massive opportunity to secure a championship ring, Hill is setting his priorities straight and focusing on the lives of everyone in the league.

The Bucks are hungry for a title after 40 years of drought and a frustrating loss to eventual champions Toronto Raptors last season. An injury-riddled Golden State Warriors roster has also given them an opportunity to shoot for the title once again, only to be derailed by the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Sporting News, Hill believes that people's lives are more important than "closure" and other reasons to restart the league as soon as possible. It's regretful that some people, teams included, are suffering financially because of the pandemic, but with the United States in its current state, money and fan entertainment should be secondary to people's lives.

The US is now the worst-hit country by the pandemic. Their confirmed cases are reaching almost a million, meaning one out of every 300 Americans are infected by the disease. The country's death toll is now reaching numbers similar to the Vietnam War.

While there is no official announcement if and when the league would resume games, the NBA announced last Friday that it would start allowing select teams to begin individual training sessions in team facilities. The move is an attempt to start getting players into top condition to finish the 2019-2020 season and crown a champion.

While some players claim that two-weeks retraining is not enough to get them back to top shape after weeks of inactivity, others are pressuring the league to restart the games as soon as possible to recoup the financial losses and give content-hungry fans what they want.