Despite facing widespread criticism for her revealing outfits while supporting Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll is proving that she is admired by a significant number of football fans.

The social media star is unfazed by those who are slamming her for "disrespecting" the host country's strict rules on modesty. She was criticised by locals and foreign football fans alike for wearing revealing outfits like bra tops and body suits while watching games inside stadiums in Qatar.

However, apart from sharing a photo of local men sneaking photos of her earlier in the competition, she has now shared a video wherein she is being mobbed by adoring fans. She could barely be seen in the video as numerous fans, most of whom were men, attempted to take selfies with her. The clip appears to have been taken outside one of the World Cup venues.

The 30-year-old was wearing one of her signature red and white chequered outfits, which are inspired by the Croatian flag. In the caption, she said: "My usual day in Doha looks like this. Guys you are the best!"

Knoll previously expressed her shock upon learning that spectators are expected to cover their shoulders and legs up to the knees. However, despite being aware of the conservative local culture, she has chosen to strut through Qatar wearing only a bra top and on some occasions a body suit that resembles swimwear.

Despite her racy outfits which leave little to the imagination, Knoll denied reports that she will bare all if Croatia lift the trophy. In an Instagram story, she slammed the press for the false reports. "Fake news! The lies of the media. I don't take off my shirt if Croatia wins the championship," she said, adding: "I will not get naked if Croatia wins the World Cup. Thank you!"

Nevertheless, her skimpy outfits were enough to attract numerous followers. On Instagram, she now has 2.5 million followers, more than twice as many when the tournament started.

It has been surprising to see that she has been allowed to wear only a bra top inside stadiums in Qatar, but some security personnel were seen having a discussion with her ahead of the quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil. However, after being asked to return to her seat, she was allowed to watch the match despite her outfit.

Croatia will face Argentina on Tuesday at 7pm, and Knoll is expected to show up with yet another racy ensemble.