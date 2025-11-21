Fátima Bosch of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, but her victory is now overshadowed by controversy after a widely shared video showed her being publicly humiliated by a senior Thai pageant executive days before the coronation.

The sequence of events has prompted fans to ask whether the competition was handled fairly or if the circumstances surrounding the incident influenced the final outcome.

Conversations online intensified shortly after the finals, with many questioning how a contestant criticised so harshly could emerge as the winner amid ongoing scandals within the organisation.

Public Confrontation Goes Viral

The criticism stems largely from a confrontation that took place on 4 November during a pre-pageant promotional event. In the video, Thai pageant figure Nawat Itsaragrisil reprimanded Bosch in front of contestants and staff after she allegedly refused to participate in a scheduled promotional activity.

Footage circulating online captured him calling Bosch 'dumb' before security intervened. The incident triggered an immediate backlash from contestants, some of whom staged a walkout in protest of what they described as disrespectful treatment.

The Miss Universe Organisation later confirmed the confrontation and described the behaviour as 'serious abuse'. The incident attracted international attention and raised concerns about how contestants were being treated behind the scenes, particularly as the video contradicted the pageant's public messaging around empowerment and respect.

String of Scandals Leading Up to the Finals

The incident was only one of several controversies surrounding Miss Universe 2025. In the days leading up to the final event, multiple judges resigned from the panel, including high-profile names who had been part of earlier selection activities.

The resignations fuelled claims that an unauthorised judging group was involved in determining finalists, a claim that the organisation denied.

According to People, former judge Omar Harfouch alleged that an alternative panel had been making decisions that should have been left to the official jury. Two other prominent judges also stepped down, adding to concerns about transparency.

The series of disruptions contributed to a growing sense that the selection process may have been compromised.

Reactions from Fans and Pageant Watchers

The combination of Bosch's public humiliation and the abrupt changes within the judging panel led to widespread speculation.

On social media, users posted side-by-side clips of the confrontation and Bosch's coronation, questioning whether public pressure or internal politics played a role in the result. Others argued that the win may have been intended to counter criticism following the viral video.

Fans also revisited previous concerns about conduct within the pageant industry, noting that this was not the first time Miss Universe faced allegations relating to fairness, management decisions or treatment of contestants.

Critics pointed to the history of controversies involving Nawat Itsaragrisil, which added further weight to public doubt.

Organisation Denies Irregularities

The Miss Universe Organization issued a public statement on 18 November 2025 denying any unauthorised judging processes and affirming that all competition evaluations continued to follow its established and supervised protocols.

It also acknowledged the resignation of one judge who had raised concerns, and reiterated its condemnation of the public confrontation involving a contestant. While the Organisation emphasised its commitment to transparency, it has not publicly released detailed scorecards or a full breakdown of judging criteria for the 2025 edition, a transparency gap which critics say undermines confidence in fairness.

Growing Calls for Transparency

The debates surrounding Miss Universe 2025 have now shifted towards larger questions about transparency across international pageants.

Supporters of Bosch emphasise her performance throughout the competition, while critics insist that the unresolved issues demand closer scrutiny.

Industry observers have noted that the handling of this year's event may influence future host countries, sponsorship partnerships and the willingness of contestants to participate under similar conditions.