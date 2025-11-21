Miss Universe 2025 is facing one of the most turbulent pre-pageant periods in its history, with a series of scandals casting a shadow over the competition ahead of the finals in Thailand.

From allegations of contestant mistreatment and walkouts to accusations of unfair judging and the sudden resignation of multiple judges, the events unfolding in November have raised urgent questions about transparency, safety and leadership within the Miss Universe Organisation.

What began as isolated incidents has quickly evolved into a full-scale controversy gripping global pageant fans and national directors.

Early Conflicts and Host Country Tensions

Issues began surfacing even before contestants arrived in Bangkok, where local organisers and the Miss Universe Organisation reportedly faced disagreements over licensing rights and the use of pageant branding.

Thai authorities also investigated allegations involving contestants who had been asked to record promotional materials linked to an online gambling platform, which would violate local law.

Online voting also came under scrutiny after sudden surges saw tens of millions of votes appear within a short period, sparking questions over fairness and prompting fans to call for greater oversight of the People's Choice element of the competition. These early disputes set the tone for a contentious pre-pageant atmosphere.

Public Humiliation Incident and Contestant Walkout

The situation escalated on 4 November when a livestreamed event in Thailand captured host executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticising Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, for missing a scheduled photoshoot. His remarks, which included calling her a 'dummy', prompted immediate outrage across social media.

Bosch responded by saying she had been disrespected, and several contestants walked out in solidarity, including the reigning Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe Organisation later condemned the exchange and stated that the behaviour did not reflect the values of the pageant. Leadership reassigned oversight responsibilities to ensure the remaining activities proceeded without similar conflict.

The walkout quickly became a defining flashpoint of the competition, with supporters praising contestants for taking a stand against perceived mistreatment and demanding accountability from organisers.

Judge Resignations Fuel Transparency Concerns

Tensions rose again on 18 November when judge Omar Harfouch resigned from the official panel. Harfouch claimed an 'impromptu jury' had pre-selected the Top 30 finalists outside the designated judging process and alleged that individuals close to some contestants were involved. His accusations prompted widespread concern about potential conflicts of interest within the competition.

The Miss Universe Organisation denied the claims and reiterated that the judging system remained transparent.

However, the controversy intensified when two more judges, former footballer Claude Makélélé and Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, withdrew from the pageant shortly after. Both cited personal or unspecified reasons, though their timing added to speculation over internal tensions.

Safety Concerns After Miss Jamaica's On-Stage Accident

Concerns deepened further on 19 November when Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, fell from the stage during the preliminary evening gown presentation. The incident occurred as she turned near the edge of the platform, losing her balance and tumbling into the pit below.

Emergency responders transported her out of the venue on a stretcher and took her to hospital. While her injuries were later reported to be non-life-threatening, footage of the fall circulated widely online and raised questions about stage safety, rehearsal conditions and whether adequate precautions had been taken during high-pressure live segments.

Growing Questions Over Pageant Credibility

The combination of walkouts, public disputes, safety concerns and judge resignations has fuelled global debate over the credibility of Miss Universe 2025.

Fans, analysts and national directors have called for greater transparency around judging, contestant treatment and event management.

With the finals approaching, scrutiny over the pageant remains high, and observers are watching closely to see how organisers address the issues that have unsettled one of the world's most recognisable competitions.