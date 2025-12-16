Russian-American YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy remains in custody in the Philippines, despite circulating online claims suggesting he has been released. The content creator, known for his prank videos, has been detained since April 2025 following a series of incidents in Metro Manila. Official sources have confirmed that no release or deportation has been authorised, and legal proceedings are continuing.

Zdorovetskiy, was arrested on 3 April 2025 after authorities reported multiple public disturbances, including harassment of passers-by and security personnel. He faces charges including harassment, theft and disruptive behaviour, which are being handled by the Philippine National Police, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the Bureau of Immigration. The primary charge of unjust vexation carries a potential sentence of up to 18 months in detention.

In recent weeks, speculation about Zdorovetskiy's status has been compounded by reports of mental health concerns. Philippine officials have acknowledged that the YouTuber has raised issues relating to his mental wellbeing, but these have not affected the continuation of legal proceedings. Rumours about his release or deportation remain unverified.

Arrest and Current Custody Status

Following his arrest, Zdorovetskiy was taken to a detention facility in Metro Manila. Authorities have confirmed he is still being held and has not been granted bail or released. In May 2025, he reportedly referenced mental health struggles in an appeal seeking dismissal of the case. The Department of Interior and Local Government confirmed that he had requested the charges be dropped, but the security personnel involved refused to withdraw their complaints, and the legal process is ongoing.

Detainees with identified mental health risks are sometimes placed under additional monitoring. Philippine authorities have not disclosed the specific measures in Zdorovetskiy's case but have emphasised that his detention continues to comply with official protocols. No information has been released to suggest he is being mistreated or has been denied appropriate care.

Mental Health Concerns

Vitaly reportedly cited mental health issues in an appeal seeking to have the case against him dismissed. The Philippine Department of Justice stated that legal proceedings would continue despite these claims, reflecting the seriousness of the charges, according to local reports.

Secretary Jonvic Remulla of the Department of Interior and Local Government confirmed that Vitaly had written to officials stating he was experiencing mental health difficulties. He reportedly requested that the charges be dropped and sought forgiveness. Prior to the court proceedings, Vitaly's lawyers attempted to persuade security guards to withdraw their complaints. Remulla added that the guards remained firm, refused to retract their statements, and that the case would proceed.

Misinformation and Social Media

High-profile internet personalities like Zdorovetskiy often attract attention online, which can lead to misinformation about their legal or personal status. Images showing him in custody, or appearing unwell, have been misinterpreted as signs of imminent release or illness. Social media posts have amplified these claims before official updates were provided, creating confusion among followers.

Verified sources confirm that Zdorovetskiy remains in Philippine custody and has not been deported. While he has disclosed mental health challenges, these have not influenced the ongoing legal proceedings. Authorities have made no statements linking his behaviour to anything other than the incidents under investigation.

The case illustrates the difficulty of reporting accurately on international legal matters involving internet personalities. For fans and observers, it highlights the importance of relying on official statements rather than unverified social media content, particularly regarding legal and health-related matters.