A small group of British soldiers has left the country to possibly fight in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed the same and warned that this was against the law and could even lead to prosecution.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, at least four military personnel have left the country to possibly fight Russians alongside Ukrainians. The four soldiers include a 19-year-old from the Coldstream Guards.

"We are aware of a small number of individual soldiers who have disobeyed orders and gone absent without leave, and may have travelled to Ukraine in a personal capacity. We are actively and strongly encouraging them to return to the UK," a spokesperson said.

CNN: British soldiers may have traveled unlawfully to fight alongside Ukraine, according to a spokesperson for the British army.



Earlier, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said British soldiers would be prosecuted for desertion if they head to Ukraine to fight against Russia. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

All service personnel have now been prohibited from travelling to Ukraine until further notice. "This applies whether the service person is on leave or not," added the spokesperson.

The UK is concerned that these soldiers could be used as an excuse by Russia to claim that Britain is entering the war. Meanwhile, all types of travel to Ukraine has been banned.

Earlier, Boris Johnson's office said: "We think the best way we can help Ukraine right now is by ensuring Putin fails."

"There are a number of ways Brits can show their support for that, and the Ukrainian embassy in London is putting out information about how British people can support."

Read more Western nations halt Russian oil as Ukrainians flee

A BBC report has claimed that hundreds of former British soldiers wish to travel to Ukraine and help in its fight however they can. The development comes in the backdrop of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urging foreigners to come and join his "international brigade."

The western nations along with the European Union have maintained that they will not be sending their troops to fight in Ukraine and that they would only help the country by providing weapons and humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Russia does not want to overthrow the Ukrainian government and hopes to make progress in the next round of talks between the two nations.