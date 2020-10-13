"Mission Impossible 7" is back in production. Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are currently filming in Rome and shots from the sets are now rolling out.

"Mission Impossible 7" is the latest installment in popular spy film franchise whereby Tom Cruise will reprise the role of his much-loved character Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent and leader. Hayley Atwell will be joining the ensemble cast in an undisclosed role alongside Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham.

According to Daily Mail, Cruise and Atwell were spotted filming an intense action scene on Monday. They were pictured filming a shoot-out scene and were spotted stepping out of a police car with their hands "held in a defensive gesture." Cruise was seen holding Atwell's arms during the scene as he was dressed in his typical Ethan Hunt attire, a waistcoat with a white shirt and matching trousers.

As per the report, he was also seen interacting with the movie director Christopher McQuarrie in between takes. Comic Book sheds more light on the said scene. Based on video obtained by AP Entertainment, the publication suggests it appears to be "a violent chase" scene that involves some black SUVs and BMWs. He can be seen pulling Atwell out of the car and then using her as a human shield when the bad guys approach him.

This is not the first time Cruise was seen filming for the highly anticipated movie. He was reportedly seen doing some intense motorbike jump scenes that involved parachuting and riding on top of moving trains. These scenes were shot in Norway, last month.

"Mission Impossible 7" started filming in February 2020 in Venice. Three weeks after, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and worldwide, the production was suspended. On July 6, the crew resumed production in the UK and then headed to Norway.

The film is scheduled to release on Nov. 19, 2021. It will be followed up by its eighth sequel slated to release on Nov. 4, 2022.