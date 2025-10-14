Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of former US presidential candidate and senator Mitt Romney, has been found dead in a parking garage in Valencia, Los Angeles County.

The 54-year-old, who was married to Mitt's brother Scott Romney, was discovered unresponsive by emergency responders on Friday, 10 October, after a 911 call was placed. Despite immediate efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sudden and Unexplained Death

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death, describing it as 'deferred' pending further examination. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said toxicology tests are still being processed, leaving the circumstances of her sudden passing clouded in mystery.

Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected, but the lack of details has fuelled intense speculation online.

Social media users and local news outlets have been abuzz with theories, with many expressing shock at the unexpected tragedy involving a member of one of America's most prominent political families.

A Family in Mourning

Carrie, known among friends and family for her warmth and charity work, was part of the extended Romney family often seen supporting Mitt during his 2012 presidential campaign. Those close to her describe her as 'kind, elegant, and deeply devoted to her loved ones'.

The Romney family has not yet issued an official statement, but sources close to them say they are 'heartbroken and awaiting clarity' from investigators.

Ongoing Investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the parking structure and interviewing witnesses who may have seen Carrie in the hours before her death.

An autopsy was completed over the weekend, but the medical examiner's office said a final report could take several weeks.

Until then, the cause of death remains unknown — and the mystery surrounding Carrie Elizabeth Romney's final moments continues to deepen.

Police Tight-Lipped as Cause of Death 'Deferred'

According to ABC7, homicide investigators responded to the scene at about 9 p.m., and preliminary information suggested she may have fallen or jumped from the garage.

The term 'deferred' indicates that the initial examination was inconclusive, prompting the need for additional toxicology and histology tests to determine the exact cause. These results can take several weeks to finalise, depending on the complexity of the case.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, has not indicated whether foul play is suspected. A spokesperson said that detectives are 'waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of her death'.

Mitt Romney and Family Issue Heartfelt Statement

Mitt Romney, who concluded his Senate term in January 2025, issued a statement expressing the family's grief and asking for privacy. 'Carrie brought warmth and light to our lives,' Romney said. 'We are devastated by her loss and are grateful for the outpouring of kindness and prayers from so many.'

Friends and relatives of Carrie Elizabeth have described her as a compassionate and generous woman who dedicated her time to charitable and community work. Those close to the family said the death was 'completely unexpected' and that she had appeared to be in good health.

Her passing marks a period of mourning for the Romney family, who have largely withdrawn from public appearances since the tragedy.