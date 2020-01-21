England legend David Beckham's dream football team, Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS), finally got the opportunity to playing on the pitch.

The newly formed club had been planning extensively for six long years. The process often got brutally difficult at times. However, for the first time, Inter Miami successfully took the field on Monday. The MLS side's inaugural training camp has been opened at Barry University. About two dozen footballers took the field for their first practice session.

Beckham wasn't present at the practice and is not expected to be in Miami for a couple more weeks. Inter Miami's sporting director, Paul McDonough, has been closely associated with the club for the last one-and-a-half years and is continuing his work on finalising the team's roster. It is expected that approximately half a dozen more signings will be done in the coming weeks.

McDonough watched much of the workout session from a far corner of the ground. On Wednesday, Diego Alonso will be introduced as the side's coach. Before that, he was seen instructing his would-be players.

According to reports, McDonough woke up at 2 a.m., which was about eight hours prior to his team's first training session. There are still some construction tasks that are required to be finished and various deals still needed to be signed.

Speaking of his vision regarding Inter Miami's future, McDonough said, "It's real. Every day we do something, every milestone we hit, everything becomes more real. One of the things about being in Miami is the fans do have very high expectations. The fans are very educated here so they're going to hold us to a very high standard, which I think is OK. We want that type of pressure."

Inter Miami is set to make its official debut on 1st March against LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium. However, they will play a series of friendly games before that. On 15th February, they will play Philadelphia Union. After that, on 22nd February, FC Dallas would be their opponents. Another friendly game against Charleston is lined up on a date that is yet to be confirmed.

AS reports that both Inter Miami and Beckham are currently in talks with Qatar Airways over a sponsorship deal. As of now, the negotiations with Qatar are at an advanced stage and within a few days, the deal could be finalised. The deal is likely to include kit sponsorship and the naming rights to the Freedom Park Stadium, due to be opened in 2022.